Brazil vs Japan Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Brazil national football team faced the Japan national football team on Monday in a highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash at Houston Stadium. Brazil vs Japan marked the start of the knockout stage for two teams that had progressed through the group phase without defeat.

Brazil topped Group C with seven points, securing wins against Haiti and Scotland and drawing with Morocco. Japan reached the Round of 32 as runners-up in Group F with five points, recording a win over Tunisia and draws against the Netherlands and Sweden. With a place in the last 16 at stake, Brazil vs Japan promised to be one of the standout knockout matches of the tournament.

Brazil vs Japan Match Preview and Key Storylines

The buildup to Brazil vs Japan focused on Brazil’s impressive record in this fixture and Japan’s recent rise on the international stage. Brazil entered the match with an 11-2-1 record against Japan in 14 previous meetings. Their only previous World Cup encounter came in 2006, when Brazil earned a comfortable 4–1 victory.

However, Japan arrived with confidence after defeating Brazil 3–2 in an international friendly in October 2025. The Samurai Blue recovered from a two-goal deficit to claim a memorable comeback victory, proving they could compete with one of football’s traditional powers.

Opta’s pre-match projections also favored Brazil, giving the South American side a 58.3 percent chance of winning in normal time, while Japan’s chances were estimated at 18.1 percent.

Key Players to Watch

Brazil relied on Vinícius Júnior, who scored four goals during the group stage, alongside Matheus Cunha, to lead the attack.

Japan looked to Ayase Ueda, Daichi Kamada, and Takefusa Kubo to create chances as they chased another major World Cup upset. With both teams unbeaten entering the knockout rounds, Brazil vs Japan carried all the ingredients for an entertaining contest.