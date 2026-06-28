South Africa vs Canada Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

South Africa’s national football team faced Canada’s men’s national soccer team on Sunday in a historic FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash at SoFi Stadium, marking the first time either nation had reached the knockout stage of the tournament.

Both teams entered the match after finishing as runners-up in their respective groups with four points, setting up a winner-takes-all contest for a place in the quarter-finals. The victor of South Africa vs Canada would advance to face either the Moroccan national football team or the Dutch national football team on July 4 in Houston.

South Africa vs Canada Match Context

The buildup to South Africa vs Canada reflected the impressive journeys both nations had taken through the group stage. Canada, one of the tournament co-hosts, collected four points after drawing with Bosnia and Herzegovina, defeating Qatar 6–0, and narrowly losing 2–1 to Switzerland.

South Africa recovered from a difficult start after losing 2–0 to Mexico in their opening match. Bafana Bafana then earned a draw against Czechia before securing a memorable 1–0 victory over South Korea to book a place in the knockout rounds.

This meeting also marked a major milestone for South African coach Hugo Broos, who, at 74, became the oldest manager to lead a team in a FIFA World Cup knockout match.

Team News and Key Players

Canada monitored the fitness of captain Alphonso Davies and midfielder Stephen Eustáquio before kickoff. Ismaël Koné missed the match with a broken leg, while defender Moïse Bombito returned to the squad.

South Africa welcomed back Teboho Mokoena from suspension, but remained without veteran Themba Zwane, who continued to serve a suspension.

With both nations chasing a first-ever World Cup quarter-final appearance, South Africa vs Canada promised to be one of the standout knockout ties of the tournament.