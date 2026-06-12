Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina marked a historic occasion as the two nations met in their opening Group B match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Toronto Stadium. The Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina clash carried extra significance as it became the first men’s FIFA World Cup match ever played on Canadian soil.

Co-hosts Canada entered the tournament looking to secure their first-ever points and victory at a men’s World Cup after losing all six matches across the 1986 and 2022 editions. Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, arrived determined to make a strong start in a group that also includes Qatar and Switzerland.

With a place in the knockout rounds as the ultimate goal, both teams knew that a positive result could shape their entire campaign.

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Match Preview

Canada’s men’s national soccer team entered the tournament on an eight-match unbeaten run under manager Jesse Marsch. Canada built its recent success on an aggressive pressing style and quick attacking transitions, making it one of the more dangerous teams outside the traditional favorites.

The host nation had concerns about captain Alphonso Davies, who entered the match as a major fitness doubt. Much of Canada’s attacking responsibility was expected to fall on Jonathan David, the country’s all-time leading scorer with 39 international goals.

Bosnia and Herzegovina reached the tournament through dramatic playoff victories and arrived with plenty of confidence. Managed by Sergej Barbarez, the team relied on a compact defensive structure and disciplined organization.

Key Players to Watch

The spotlight for Bosnia remained on veteran captain Edin Džeko. At 40 years old, the striker continued to lead the national team and provided experience at the highest level.

Canada looked to attacking players such as Tajon Buchanan, Ismaël Koné, and Jonathan David to create chances.

The Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina encounter also represented the first-ever senior men’s international meeting between the two countries. With Group B rivals Qatar and Switzerland closely watching, the outcome of Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina could have a major impact on the race for qualification to the knockout stage.