Canada vs Morocco Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

Canada’s men’s national soccer team faced Morocco’s national football team on Saturday in a FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash at Houston Stadium, with Canada vs Morocco deciding a place in the quarterfinals. Canada entered the match after making history by securing their first-ever World Cup knockout victory, defeating the South Africa national soccer team 1–0 in the Round of 32 thanks to a dramatic stoppage-time goal from Stephen Eustáquio.

Morocco, meanwhile, advanced after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands national football team following a 1–1 draw. Despite Canada’s home support and growing confidence, Morocco entered Canada vs Morocco as the higher-ranked side and the pre-match favorite.

Canada vs Morocco Road to the Knockout Stage

The buildup to Canada vs Morocco highlighted two impressive knockout journeys. Canada finished second in Group B before earning a historic Round of 32 victory. The hosts showed resilience throughout the tournament and benefited from extra recovery time before this fixture.

Morocco also finished second in their group but had to work much harder to reach the Round of 16. The Atlas Lions needed 120 minutes and a penalty shootout to eliminate the Netherlands, a physically demanding performance that could influence the second knockout match.

Historically, Morocco held the advantage in this fixture. Canada had never defeated Morocco in four previous meetings, including a 2–1 loss at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Key Players and Team News

Morocco looked to Ismael Saibari, the team’s leading scorer with three tournament goals, to continue his strong form. Canada welcomed back Alphonso Davies after his return from injury, although Ismaël Koné remained unavailable with a broken ankle.

With both teams chasing a historic place in the World Cup quarterfinals, Canada vs Morocco promised to be one of the standout Round of 16 matches.

Half-Time Update

Canada and Morocco are level 0-0 at halftime in Houston. Morocco dominated possession, but Canada created better chances. Bounou denied Oluwaseyi early, while Crépeau saved Rahimi’s effort. Saibari exited injured, and a physical finish saw multiple yellow cards issued.

Key Match Moments

11′ Chance: Tani Oluwaseyi is denied by Yassine Bounou after a perfectly weighted pass from Ali Ahmed.

18′ Corner: Alistair Johnston heads Canada’s corner on target, but Morocco clear the danger.

21′ Substitution – Morocco: Soufiane Rahimi replaces the injured Ismael Saibari.

25′ Hydration Break: Play pauses for the mandatory cooling break.

28′ Save: Maxime Crépeau comfortably saves Soufiane Rahimi’s long-range effort.

32′ Foul: Luc De Fougerolles wins an important free kick after being fouled by Rahimi.

39′ Yellow Cards: Achraf Hakimi and Richie Laryea are both booked following a heated confrontation.

44′ Yellow Card – Canada: Jonathan David is cautioned for stopping a Moroccan counterattack.

45′ Yellow Card – Morocco: Azzedine Ounahi is booked for a hard foul.

45+6′ Yellow Card – Morocco: Bilal El Khannouss receives a booking after crashing into Luc De Fougerolles.

Canada have created the clearer opportunities, but Morocco’s dominance of possession has kept the contest finely balanced heading into the second half.