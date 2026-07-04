Colombia vs Ghana Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Colombia national football team faced the Ghana national football team on Friday in a historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash, marking the first-ever senior men’s meeting between the two nations. Colombia, unbeaten and first in Group K with seven points, advanced to the knockout stage, while Ghana secured its spot as one of the top third-placed teams from Group L.

Played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Colombia vs Ghana match would determine the winner, who would advance to the Round of 16 to face either the Switzerland national football team or the Algeria national football team.

Colombia vs Ghana Match Preview and Team Form

The buildup to Colombia vs Ghana centered on two teams that reached the knockout stage in different ways. Colombia performed strongly in the group stage under Néstor Lorenzo, beating Uzbekistan 3–1 and DR Congo 1–0, then drawing 0–0 with Portugal.

Ghana, coached by Carlos Queiroz, reached the Round of 32 after defeating the Panama national football team 1–0, drawing 0–0 with the England national football team, and narrowly losing 2–1 to the Croatia national football team.

Key Players and Tactical Battle

Colombia looked to Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez, and Luis Suárez to unlock Ghana’s defense, while Jefferson Lerma controlled midfield.

Ghana relied on Thomas Partey to dictate play, with Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, and Kamaldeen Sulemana leading the attack. Ghana were expected to defend compactly and attack on the counter, while Colombia aimed to dominate possession and create chances through their pace on the wings.

Full-Time Update

Colombia advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with a disciplined 1-0 victory over Ghana in the Round of 32 at Arrowhead Stadium. An early goal from Jhon Arias proved enough to separate the sides after Colombia controlled the match from start to finish and limited Ghana to no shots on target.

The match was notable for two early injury setbacks that forced both teams into changes before the 15th minute, a first in FIFA World Cup history. Colombia made the breakthrough moments later and maintained control for the remainder of the contest. Although they created several more chances, including a disallowed goal and multiple late opportunities, a combination of the offside flag and Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi kept the scoreline close.

Key Match Moments

2′ Early Chance: Thomas Partey fires a powerful long-range effort just wide of the post for Ghana.

8′ Injury – Colombia: Jhon Córdoba suffers a groin injury and is replaced by Luis Suárez.

13′ Injury – Ghana: Marvin Senaya is forced off, marking the first World Cup match in which both teams make substitutions before the 15th minute.

14′ Goal – Colombia 1-0 Ghana: Daniel Muñoz finds Luis Suárez, whose low cross is turned home by Jhon Arias.

45+1′ Big Save: Lawrence Ati-Zigi makes a superb reaction stop to deny Johan Mojica’s powerful header.

46′ Substitution – Colombia: Richard Ríos replaces captain James Rodríguez at halftime.

57′ Disallowed Goal – Colombia: Luis Díaz scores, but the assistant referee rules the goal out for offside.

72′ Substitution – Colombia: Juan Fernando Quintero enters the match and immediately influences the attack.

72′-90′ Colombia Pressure: Quintero creates five chances in under 20 minutes and narrowly misses with a curling effort that flashes wide.

90′ Full Time: Colombia secure a 1-0 victory to book their place in the Round of 16.

Colombia finished with 2.19 expected goals but were unable to add to their lead. Their defensive organization proved decisive, as Ghana failed to register a single shot on target throughout the match.