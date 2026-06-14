Carlo Ancelotti Sends Warning After Brazil’s Shaky World Cup Start

Brazil began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Morocco at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 14. The five-time world champions struggled to find their rhythm in a tense Group C opener and needed a moment of brilliance from Vinícius Júnior to avoid defeat. Morocco took an early lead through Ismael Saibari and looked confident throughout the match.

After the final whistle, Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti urged supporters and players to remain calm, stressing that one result does not determine a World Cup campaign. The draw leaves Brazil with one point from their first match and plenty of work to do before facing Scotland on June 19 in Philadelphia. Despite the pressure that followed the result, Ancelotti insisted the team still has time to improve as the tournament progresses.

Brazil vs Morocco: Nervous Start Costs Brazil

Brazil found themselves under pressure from the opening stages and fell behind when Ismael Saibari scored for Morocco. The South American side struggled to control the game and looked uneasy in possession.

Ancelotti admitted his team did not perform at the level expected.

“I think this was a tough match, especially in the beginning,” Ancelotti said. “I think the team was a bit anxious, and nerves were all over the place. We didn’t play well, but we cannot lose heart. This is the first match in the World Cup, and we can’t think the team is doing perfectly from the get-go. This was the result we had. It wasn’t bad, but we’ll keep picking up from the second match on. You don’t win a World Cup based on your first match.”

Morocco, which reached the semi-finals in 2022, remained organized and made life difficult for Brazil throughout the contest. Their disciplined approach prevented Brazil from creating many clear chances during long periods of the match.

Vinícius Júnior Saves Brazil in World Cup 2026 Opener

Vinícius Júnior delivered when Brazil needed him most. The Real Madrid forward scored a superb equalizer to rescue a point and prevent a losing start to the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Ancelotti praised the 25-year-old after the match.

“He did well. He was very dangerous, and I think he has everything in his power to have a great World Cup.”

The Brazil coach also indicated that Vinícius will continue to lead the attack even when Neymar returns from a calf injury.

The forward acknowledged that Brazil’s performance fell short of expectations.

“We started on a really bad note. We conceded that first goal, and after that happens, it’s hard to get it going, you know, it’s the first match, it’s always hard,” Vinícius said. “But we’ve got to improve and continue to grow because the competition is only just starting. This is the World Cup; there are no easy matches. But I don’t think there’s a lot to say now. I think we really have to improve.”

FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco Impresses as Brazil Looks Ahead

Morocco left the match encouraged by both the result and their performance. Captain Achraf Hakimi praised the team’s effort after earning a point against one of the tournament’s favorites.

“Proud of the effort of the team, we drew, but we are happy with our performance. We still have to improve every game, so that is what we’re going to be focused on right now,” Hakimi said.

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi shared a similar view.

“It was a good match, it’s a point. We would’ve hoped to have more, but we’ll take the point. We’re happy, we’re not sad today, but we would have liked to win.”

Brazil now turns its attention to Scotland on June 19. The draw has increased scrutiny on Ancelotti and his squad, but the coach remains focused on the bigger picture.

“We cannot lose heart,” he repeated.

With Vinícius Júnior showing his quality and Neymar expected to return soon, Brazil will hope to settle quickly and produce a stronger display in their next FIFA World Cup 2026 match.