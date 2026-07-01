In the prime of his career, AC Milan winger and USMNT star Christian Pulisic is ‘ready to go the distance’ in the team’s World Cup round-of-32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“I felt great in the game, the last game against Türkiye,” Pulisic told reporters. “So feeling good this week and yeah, I’m definitely ready to go for [Wednesday].”

Amongst all the buzz at the World Cup, some news regarding Pulisic off the field has led to his club, AC Milan, making a major decision.

Christian Pulisic News Leads to Major Decision By AC Milan During World Cup

AC Milan, in an effort to “bring a winning culture” back to the club, has named Massimo Calvelli as CEO.

“The mandate is clear — we will play to win, instead of playing not to lose — in everything that AC Milan touches, but most importantly on the field,” RedBird managing partner Gerry Cardinale said.

“The entire organization at AC Milan will now benefit tremendously from his full time appointment and sense of urgency to bring a winning culture and results back to the club.”

A big reason for the change is due to an approach from MLS club New York City FC to snag Christian Pulisic from Milan, which was immediately rejected by the Italian club.

“Pulisic’s current contract runs through June 2027, with a club option to extend that deal by a year, and Milan are reportedly keen to sign the U.S. star to a new deal,” ESPN added. “But Pulisic will likely want to see more signs of stability as part of this first step within the club before agreeing to a contract extension.”

“NYCFC is not the only MLS team that would chase Pulisic if Milan softened their stance,” The Athletic’s Tom Bogert wrote.

For now, Pulisic is solely focused on the World Cup.

USA Should Monitor Pulisic’s Playing Time Due to Injury

For someone who has yet to play a full 90 minutes, not just for USMNT but also for AC Milan in more than three months, it’s hard to imagine that manager Mauricio Pochettino will keep Christian Pulisic on the field for the full match, especially if the US gets a comfortable lead early on.

Despite that, having him on the field makes all the difference for the US.

“You saw his quality, and you saw the impact he had when he came in,” Sebastian Berhalter said after the loss to Türkiye. “He’s our guy. He’s, more importantly, just a great person that everyone follows, and he’s a leader in his own right.”

The 27-year-old star will need to step up in the knockout rounds, and a major part of the game plan revolves around him.

“Christian is a fantastic player,” Brenden Aaronson said. “I’ve always looked up to him my entire career, and being able to play by his side in the last five years has been amazing. I’ve learned so much from him. He makes such a difference. A lot of attention goes to him, so other guys can have moments, have chances.”

“It’s so much fun to be here, be a part of this team, whether I’m playing or not,” Pulisic added. “Honestly, it’s just like, it’s the best experience that you can ever live. So I’m just loving it.”

If the US advances with a win vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, they’ll face off against Belgium on Monday, July 6th at 5 pm PT.