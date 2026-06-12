USA Soccer Star Christian Pulisic Gets $20 Million Payday Before World Cup

Christian Pulisic is entering the World Cup as the face of the United States men’s national team, and as the clear financial leader of the American roster.

A Sportico earnings estimate, shared in a graphic by Lev Akabas, listed Pulisic with roughly $20 million in endorsement income for the 2025-26 season. The figure put him far ahead of every other U.S. player shown, including Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah, Chris Richards, Tyler Adams and Sergiño Dest.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Christian Pulisic’s net worth at $30 million, while other online estimates run higher, but the Sportico endorsement figure is the stronger news peg because it ties directly to his 2025-26 World Cup-season earnings.

That matters because Pulisic’s value is no longer limited to what he does on the field. On the day the U.S. begins its home World Cup push, the 27-year-old AC Milan attacker is carrying something bigger: the commercial weight of American soccer’s biggest stage.

Pulisic was already the USMNT’s most recognizable player. The earnings estimate shows just how wide the gap has become.

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Christian Pulisic is Expected to Star for the U.S. Men’s National Team During the World Cup

Pulisic, an American winger and attacking midfielder, has long been viewed as the centerpiece of the USMNT’s current generation. The 2026 World Cup gives him a rare chance to lead the United States on home soil, with the tournament being hosted across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The New York Post described the U.S. core led by Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie as a “golden generation” now facing a defining home-tournament opportunity.

Pulisic’s profile has been built over more than a decade. Born in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on September 18, 1998, he is 27 years old during the 2026 World Cup. U.S. Soccer notes that he obtained a European passport through his Croatian grandfather when he was 16, which helped him begin his professional career in Germany’s Bundesliga.

That Croatian connection has always been part of his story. Pulisic was eligible to play internationally for Croatia before becoming tied to the United States, but his senior national team career has belonged to the USMNT. ESPN reported in 2016 that he remained eligible for Croatia until appearing in an official match for the U.S.; he later became fully committed to the American program.

Now, the endorsement estimate helps explain why he is more than another star player in the tournament. Pulisic is the player many casual American sports fans recognize first. He is the name advertisers can build around. And if the U.S. makes a run, his visibility could grow even further.

Christian Pulisic Stats With AC Milan

Pulisic’s off-field earnings have been helped by the fact that his club career remains relevant at a high level.

He plays for AC Milan in Italy’s Serie A, one of Europe’s most recognizable clubs. ESPN’s player page lists him with 8 goals and 3 assists in 25 Serie A appearances during the 2025-26 season, while FBref lists him at 8 goals and 4 assists in 30 Serie A matches and 1,609 league minutes.

Those numbers are important for the World Cup conversation because Pulisic is not arriving as a ceremonial face of the team. He remains a productive attacking player in a major European league, and that matters for a U.S. squad trying to turn potential into results.

Pulisic’s broader resume also separates him from most American players. U.S. Soccer notes that he became the first American to play in a UEFA Champions League final, helping Chelsea beat Manchester City in 2021. He also won the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup with Chelsea that year.

The question now is whether that club pedigree can translate into a true World Cup moment.

For the U.S., Pulisic’s importance is obvious. He is one of the team’s best attackers, one of its most experienced big-game players and the player most likely to be the face of any breakthrough run.

For Pulisic, the stakes are just as clear. A strong World Cup would not only strengthen his place in USMNT history. It could also turn an already massive endorsement lead into something even bigger.

Pulisic and the U.S. Men’s soccer team begin their World Cup against Paraguay on Friday at 7 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The match is being televised on FOX/Telemundo/Peacock.