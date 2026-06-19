Christian Pulisic’s Clear Message on Girlfriend Rumors With Sydney Sweeney

USA star Christian Pulisic is focused on the World Cup, but girlfriend rumors continued to be a topic of conversation in the months leading up to the FIFA event. Pulisic and ex-girlfriend Alexa Melton announced in April that the two are no longer dating.

Prior to the two revealing the unfortunate news, internet rumors linked Pulisic to actress Sydney Sweeney. Back in Decemeber, Pulisic took to social media to set the record straight.

“Please stop with the made-up stories about my personal life,” Pulisic posted to his Instagram Story in December 2025, per Fox News. “Need to hold sources accountable it can affect people’s lives.”

It is unclear where the Sweeney rumors originated, aside from a viral social media post linking the two together.

Christian Pulisic Had Public Breakup With Ex-Girlfriend, Alexa Melton, Months Before World Cup

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As for his recent relationship, things got complicated when Melton posted that Pulisic was quick to hit a dating app amid their breakup. Melton later attempted to backtrack noting that Pulisic “is not a cheater.”

“I’ve made some comments on a private matter and it’s been taken out of context,” Melton remarked in an April Instagram Story, per The Independent. “I received false info.

“He is not a cheater. Any narrative beyond that is not mine. Out of respect for Christian’s and my privacy, I will not speak further regarding this matter.”

Sydney Sweeney’s Boyfriend Is Producer Scooter Braun

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As for Sweeney, the famous actress’ boyfriend is producer Scooter Braun. Sorry America, there is no truth to the celebrity romance rumors from a few months ago linking the actress to Pulisic.

Sweeney has been spotted at recent events like Stagecoach and New York Knicks games alongside Braun. The two celebs hard launched their relationship in recent months.

“I’ve met an extraordinary woman, kind and generous and smart, and real and down to earth,” Braun noted on the “Second Thought” podcast, per People. “… One of the biggest surprises ever.”

Christian Pulisic Breaks Silence on Breakup With Longtime Girlfriend Alexa Melton

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Pulisic has attempted to take the high road since the star’s very public breakup with Melton. The USMNT player declined to reveal the reason for the split but praised Melton in his lone comment about the matter.

“I only look at her in the most positive way,” Pulisic remarked in a May 7, interview with Time’s Sean Gregory. “She was a lot of fun, and she supported me in every way.

“She wanted to push me to enjoy my life a little bit more and do things with her and do things just in general. And I was grateful for that.”

Christian Pulisic’s Girlfriend, Alexa Melton, Is a Pro Golfer

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Pulisic and Melton shared a passion for athletics. Melon graduated from USC and is a pro golfer. Back in May, Melton opened up about a challenging few months.

“I didn’t know if I was going to compete this year, mentally and physically, but I’m proud of the fight so far,” Melton explained in a May 17, Instagram post. “And that’s my focus going forward, fighting to show up each day as the best version of me.

“There’s a lot on my mind, a lot I want to say, but I’m thankful for you guys who reach out with encouraging messages, I’m appreciative of the people in my corner. 💗”