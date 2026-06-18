Czech Republic vs South Africa Player Ratings Today: Costly Late Mistake Leaves Qualification Hopes Hanging

The Czech Republic and South Africa shared the points in a tense 1-1 draw at Atlanta Stadium in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Michal Sadílek gave Czechia an early lead in the sixth minute after reacting quickest inside the penalty area following a dangerous long throw.

The Europeans looked in control for much of the contest but struggled to maintain their intensity after the break. South Africa increased the pressure in the closing stages and found their reward in the 83rd minute when Teboho Mokoena converted a penalty after a handball inside the box.

The Czech Republic vs South Africa player ratings today reflect a match that swung dramatically in the second half, leaving both teams facing a difficult path toward qualification.

Czech Republic vs South Africa Player Ratings Today: Sadílek Stands Out Despite Frustrating Draw

The Czech Republic vs South Africa player ratings today place Michal Sadílek among the best performers on the pitch with a rating of 7.5/10. The midfielder scored the opening goal and covered plenty of ground before his substitution.

Vladimír Coufal also impressed with a 7.0/10 rating. His long throw-ins repeatedly caused problems and directly contributed to the goal. Alexandr Sojka matched that rating after providing the assist and helping control the midfield during the opening stages.

Matěj Kovář earned 6.5/10 after making several saves, while Lukáš Červ and Adam Hložek also received 6.5/10. Tomáš Holeš, Robin Hranáč, and Patrik Schick each received a rating of 6.0/10.

Ladislav Krejčí and Vladimír Darida struggled to make a major impact and finished with ratings of 5.5/10. Schick also endured a frustrating afternoon after failing to convert a clear-headed chance.

The biggest turning point came from substitute Pavel Šulc. His handball led to South Africa’s equalizing penalty and resulted in a 4.5/10 rating, the lowest among all Czech players.

Czech Republic vs South Africa Player Ratings: Mokoena Rescues South Africa

The Czech Republic vs South Africa player ratings show Teboho Mokoena as South Africa’s standout performer with a rating of 7.5/10. The midfielder calmly converted the late penalty and delivered a disciplined display in both attack and defense.

Ime Okon and Aubrey Modiba both received 7.0/10 after strong defensive performances. Okon made an important recovery tackle during the second half, while Modiba contributed heavily on both sides of the ball.

South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams earned a 6.5/10 after making a crucial stop to deny Patrik Schick in the second half. Khuliso Mudau and Thapelo Maseko also received 6.5/10 after contributing consistently throughout the match.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Thalente Mbatha, and Oswin Appollis each earned ratings of 6.0/10. Jayden Adams and Iqraam Rayners struggled to influence the game and finished with ratings of 5.5/10.

Substitutes Relebohile Mofokeng and Evidence Makgopa added energy and attacking intent, helping South Africa push for an equalizer during the final stages.

Czech Republic vs South Africa Player Ratings Update After Full-Time

The final Czech Republic vs South Africa player ratings update highlights the contrasting emotions for both teams. Czechia appeared on course for victory after Sadílek’s early goal, but failed to build on their advantage and spent much of the second half defending.

South Africa remained patient and eventually found a breakthrough through Mokoena’s penalty. The result leaves Group A finely balanced and keeps qualification hopes alive for both nations heading into their remaining matches.

The latest Czech Republic vs South Africa player ratings today underline the importance of key moments. Sadílek and Mokoena emerged as the standout performers, while Šulc’s late handball proved decisive in a match that ended with both teams sharing the points.