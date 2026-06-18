Czech Republic vs South Africa Live Today: How to Watch, TV Channel, Kickoff Time and Team News

The Czech Republic and South Africa meet today, Thursday, June 18, in a crucial Group A clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Both teams suffered defeats in their opening matches, making this a must-win encounter as they fight to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

The Czech Republic squandered a second-half lead in a 2-1 loss to South Korea, while South Africa fell 2-0 to co-hosts Mexico. With another defeat likely to end their World Cup campaign, both sides will be under immense pressure when they take the field in Atlanta.

For fans looking to watch the Czech Republic vs South Africa live today, here is everything you need to know, including kickoff time, TV channel information, live stream options, team news, and match odds.

How to Watch Czech Republic vs South Africa Live Today

The match will be played at Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Kickoff times around the world are:

Atlanta, USA (EDT): 12:00 PM

GMT: 4:00 PM

United Kingdom (BST): 5:00 PM

Official broadcasters carrying the Czech Republic vs South Africa live include:

United States: FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

Canada: CTV, TSN

United Kingdom: BBC One, BBC iPlayer

Czech Republic: Česká televize (ČT)

South Africa: SABC, SuperSport

Sub-Saharan Africa: New World TV, SuperSport

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

South Korea: KBS, MBC, SBS

Brazil: TV Globo, SporTV

Argentina: TyC Sports, Telefe

Czech Republic vs South Africa Team News

The Czech Republic team arrives with all players fit and ready. Head coach Miroslav Koubek is expected to remain loyal to his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation after an encouraging display despite the defeat against South Korea.

Much of the Czech Republic’s hopes will rest on captain Tomáš Souček’s influence in midfield and the finishing ability of star striker Patrik Schick in the final third.

South Africa faces a more difficult situation following its opening loss to Mexico. Head coach Hugo Broos must cope without suspended midfielders Sphephelo “Yaya” Sithole and Themba Zwane, both of whom were sent off in the tournament opener.

The absences could force Bafana Bafana into a more defensive setup, with the team likely to rely on quick counter-attacks and pace on the wings.

Czech Republic vs South Africa Head-to-Head, Odds and Prediction

These nations have met only once at a senior international level. Their previous encounter took place at the 1997 FIFA Confederations Cup and ended in a 2-2 draw.

South Africa has won just two of its last ten World Cup matches, while the Czech Republic will be hoping to address the defensive issues that contributed to its defeat against South Korea.

Current match odds favor the European side:

Czech Republic win: 4/5

Draw: 14/5

South Africa win: 18/5

Both Teams to Score (Yes): 1/1

With both teams facing possible elimination, Czech Republic vs South Africa could prove to be one of the most decisive fixtures of the World Cup group stage.