England Soccer Legend David Beckham’s 4 Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

England soccer legend David Beckham is once again rallying behind the Three Lions as England prepares to face Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal. While Beckham remains one of the country’s most beloved soccer icons, he’s also a proud father to four children with wife Victoria Beckham. From modeling and music to cooking and soccer, each of the Beckham kids has carved out a unique path. Here’s what you need to know.

1. David Beckham’s Oldest Son Brooklyn Found Success Outside Soccer

Brooklyn Beckham was born on March 4, 1999, and briefly appeared to be following in his father’s footsteps.

After spending time in Arsenal’s academy, Brooklyn ultimately decided soccer wasn’t the right career for him. Instead, he explored modeling, photography and eventually cooking.

He appeared on the covers of magazines including British Vogue, Vogue China and Man About Town before publishing his photography book, “What I See,” at age 18.

Today, Brooklyn hosts cooking content and launched his hot sauce brand, Cloud 23, in 2024.

His personal life has also made headlines. Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz in 2022, and in January 2026 publicly addressed reports of tension within the Beckham family.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family,” Brooklyn wrote on Instagram Stories. “I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

2. David Beckham’s Son Romeo Pursued Soccer Like His Dad

Romeo Beckham, born in September 2002, has spent much of his life balancing sports and fashion.

As a child, he modeled for Burberry before joining Arsenal’s academy. After stepping away from soccer, Romeo focused on tennis, training alongside stars including Andy Murray.

He later returned to soccer, signing with Fort Lauderdale CF, the reserve side affiliated with Inter Miami, the MLS club co-owned by David.

Romeo made his professional debut in September 2021 and has continued building his own career while frequently supporting his famous family.

3. David Beckham’s Son Cruz Is Chasing a Music Career

Unlike his older brothers, Cruz Beckham has focused primarily on music.

Born in Madrid in February 2005, Cruz released his debut holiday single, “If Every Day Was Christmas,” in 2016 to benefit charity.

Since then, he has continued writing and recording original music while learning guitar, mandolin and piano.

“I don’t think you ever stop learning, but I’m taking my time seeing what happens,” Cruz told i-D magazine. “I’m just making the music” based on “personal” and “real experiences.”

David and Victoria have regularly celebrated Cruz’s milestones on social media, including his 18th birthday.

“Happy 18th Birthday to our baby boy… we are so proud of you,” David wrote.

4. Harper Beckham Is the Youngest of the Family

Harper Beckham, born in July 2011, is the youngest of David and Victoria’s four children.

David has previously explained the meaning behind her unique name.

“The main reason behind Seven was it symbolizes spiritual perfection — the seven wonders of the world, the seven colors of the rainbow,” he said on YouTube. “We love the name and we love Harper Seven.”

Harper has grown up in the spotlight while developing interests that include horseback riding, judo and soccer.

She has also accompanied her parents to several high-profile premieres, including the documentaries “Beckham” and “Victoria Beckham.”

5. David and Victoria Beckham Say Family Comes First

Despite their children’s different careers, David and Victoria have consistently emphasized family above everything else.

Victoria reflected on motherhood in a 2015 essay for TIME.

“They are a wonder to me every day,” she wrote. “From playing sport to lounging on the sofa, each of my children fill every second with laughter, music and discussion. They are kind-hearted and well-mannered and have incredibly enquiring minds, and I feel incredibly blessed to be surrounded by these phenomenal human beings.”