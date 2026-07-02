Does Christian Pulisic Have a Wife? USA Star & Ex-Girlfriend Had Complicated Breakup

Christian Pulisic does not have a wife, but the USA star experienced a complicated breakup with ex-girlfriend, Alexa Melton, ahead of the World Cup. Time’s Sean Gregory reported that the former couple were no longer together when Pulisic conducted an interview for a feature story with the outlet in February.

Back in April, news started to trickle out on social media about Pulisic’s split with Melton. After a previous comment about Pulisic’ presence on a dating app sparked speculation, Melton posted a follow-up message on her Instagram Story to clarify.

“I’ve made some comments on a private matter and it’s been taken out of context,” Melton noted in an April 9, Instagram Story, per People. “I received false info. He is not a cheater. Any narrative beyond that is not mine.

“Out of respect for Christian’s and my privacy, I will not speak further regarding the matter.”

Here’s what you need to know about Pulisic and Melton.

Christian Pulisic on Breakup With Ex-Girlfriend, Alexa Melton: ‘I Only Look at Her in the Most Positive Way’

Pulisic has mostly remained quiet about the breakup. During an interview with Time, Pulisic declined to reveal the reason for the split but spoke fondly about his time with Melton.

“I only look at her in the most positive way,” Pulisic told Time in a May 7, interview when asked about his ex-girlfriend. “She was a lot of fun, and she supported me in every way.

“She wanted to push me to enjoy my life a little bit more and do things with her and do things just in general. And I was grateful for that.”

Christian Pulisic’s Ex-Girlfriend, Alexa Melton, Is a Pro Golfer

Like Pulisic, Melton is also an impressive athlete. Melton is a professional golfer who is a popular follow on social media in addition to her regular YouTube vlog giving fans a glimpse of life inside the ropes.

“Back to back birdie eagle finishes, call me a bouncy ball the way I bounce back,” Melton noted in a June 30, Instagram post. “No but all jokes and golf score aside, I’m encouraged by the ways I’m growing as a person. I didn’t realize how mean and hard I was on myself until I started paying attention.

“My identity has always been shaky because of how much I adapt to my environments and let them influence how I see myself. Adaptability is a great trait but having an unshakeable identity is what I’m striving after🤍✝️.”

Christian Pulisic Does Not Have a Wife

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During the United States’ exciting World Cup run, there has been plenty of curiosity about Pulisic’s life away from soccer. Pulisic is not married and there is no indication that the star is in a new relationship.

“We’re ready for this moment,” Pulisic told reporters ahead of the USMNT’s game against Bosnia-Herzegovina, ESPN.

“I think we’ve had some good performances this World Cup, and having that experience last time definitely can allow us to go into this just a little bit of a clear mind, and just more prepared for sure.”