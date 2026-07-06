Donald Trump’s Call with FIFA President Gianni Infantino Brings up Several Moral Question Marks in Sports

Kai Trump and President Donald Trump attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on June 8, 2026.
Perhaps the biggest piece of controversy/storyline during the FIFA World Cup right now has been the decision to overturn Folarin Balogun’s red card, which was originally called in the U.S. men’s national team’s round of 32 game against Bosnia.
Now, Balogun is reportedly eligible to play, but Belgium has since appealed the decision. It’s an extremely fast-paced story, which seems to have new developments every hour, but in the wake of the massive decision, the U.S.A.’s President, Donald Trump, has revealed what his role in the reversal was, which clearly paid dividends in the overturned call.
President Donald Trump Reveals Role in Folarin Balogun Decision
GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 01: Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 01, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
It’s pretty simple, according to Donald J. Trump, he paid a big role in eventually getting FIFA to overturn Folarin Balogun’s red card ahead of the USMNT’s huge round of 16 match with Belgium.
BREAKING: President Donald Trump said he was the one who called FIFA to overturn Folarin Balogun’s red card, per @SophiaCai99:
“I asked for a review by FIFA. I spoke to a man who’s highly respected [Gianni Infantino]…I’m the one who got them to do it.”
Leave it to the one and only, and seriously, one and only…. President Trump to bring the hammer down on this call, which was very controversial as being the wrong one. Fairness is preached very frequently in professional sports, and this decision may set a precedent of outside forces to overtake organizations in order to ensure fairness is restored, but as you can imagine, sides are certainly divided on this massive storyline.
FIFA Issues Statement on Folarin Balogun Red Card Reversal
GettyFIFA President Gianni Infantino puts on a “USA” hat as he attends the inaugural meeting of the “Board of Peace” hosted by US President Donald Trump at the US Institute of Peace in Washington, DC, on February 19, 2026. President Trump on Thursday gathers allies to inaugurate the “Board of Peace,” his new institution focused on progress on Gaza but whose ambitions reach much further. Around two dozen world leaders or other senior officials have come to Washington for the meeting — including several of Trump’s authoritarian-leaning friends and virtually none of the European democrats that traditionally sign on to US initiatives. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
There was a very lengthy statement issued by @FIFAMedia early on Monday.
I will link the post, but it goes in-depth on the decision that FIFA made.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino made the statement, and here are a few notable quotes:
“FIFA’s judicial bodies are independent. They operate autonomously, apply the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and decide cases based on the applicable regulations and the specific facts before them. Their independence is essential to the credibility and integrity of football, and this must always be respected.
“Yes, I regularly discuss matters related to the FIFA World Cup with the President of the United States, and on this matter, I did receive a call from President Donald Trump, just as I receive calls from heads of state, government officials, football stakeholders and business executives from around the world on many different issues. During our conversation, I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA’s independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies. That is how FIFA’s system works, and it is a principle that I will always uphold.”
Gianni Infantino goes on to say he respects the decisions that the “autonomy of the bodies” make regarding any controversial incident, and this would certainly fit that mold.
As for soccer-related matters, having Folarin Balogun might be the difference for the USMNT against Belgium, and there’s surely going to be a rash amount of reactions leading up, during, and following the game.
More on FIFA President Gianni Infantino/Donald Trump
HeavyUS Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff (C) and FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) wait the arrival of US President Donald Trump to address the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Summit in Miami Beach, Florida, on March 27, 2026. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)
“For FIFA and its president, it is the latest instance of questions being raised over his relationship with Trump. According to FIFA’s statutes, its participants must abide by political neutrality and political interference is not permitted in its processes.”
“Most famously, Infantino personally invented a FIFA Peace Prize to award to Trump at the World Cup group-stage draw in December, after he had been overlooked after campaigning to win the Nobel Peace Prize.”
With the U.S.A being in the limelight for their current status in the FIFA World Cup, these decisions are carrying massive magnitudes across the sports landscape, and again, sparking a massive controversy over fairness and moral standards.
Former FIFA President Reveals Statement on Folarin Balogun Decision
Joseph Swepp Blatter served as the eighth FIFA President from 1998 to 2015.
“Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls. They are overturned by rules, evidence and independent bodies. If a U.S. President intervenes with the FIFA President — and a player is suddenly cleared before a World Cup knockout match — the question is unavoidable: Quo vadis, FIFA? Football must never become a playground for political power.”
Everyone is entitled to their own judgment/opinion, but I’m curious what the consensus is on this issue, and how it affects morality in sports going forward?
Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls. They are overturned by rules, evidence and independent bodies. If a U.S. President intervenes with the FIFA President — and a player is suddenly cleared before a World Cup knockout match — the question is unavoidable: Quo
Perhaps the biggest piece of controversy/storyline during the FIFA World Cup right now has been the decision to overturn Folarin Balogun’s red card, which was originally called in the U.S. men’s national team’s round of 32 game against Bosnia.Now, Balogun is reportedly eligible to play, but Belgium has since appealed the decision. It’s an extremely […]
Donald Trump’s Call with FIFA President Gianni Infantino Brings up Several Moral Question Marks in Sports