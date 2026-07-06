Donald Trump’s Call with FIFA President Gianni Infantino Brings up Several Moral Question Marks in Sports

Perhaps the biggest piece of controversy/storyline during the FIFA World Cup right now has been the decision to overturn Folarin Balogun’s red card, which was originally called in the U.S. men’s national team’s round of 32 game against Bosnia.

Now, Balogun is reportedly eligible to play, but Belgium has since appealed the decision. It’s an extremely fast-paced story, which seems to have new developments every hour, but in the wake of the massive decision, the U.S.A.’s President, Donald Trump, has revealed what his role in the reversal was, which clearly paid dividends in the overturned call.

More World Cup on Heavy: Mauricio Pochettino Makes Feelings Clear After Folarin Balogun Red Card Reversal

President Donald Trump Reveals Role in Folarin Balogun Decision

It’s pretty simple, according to Donald J. Trump, he paid a big role in eventually getting FIFA to overturn Folarin Balogun’s red card ahead of the USMNT’s huge round of 16 match with Belgium.

Here is what @Underdog’s official X account posted about Trump’s stamp on the decision:

BREAKING: President Donald Trump said he was the one who called FIFA to overturn Folarin Balogun’s red card, per @SophiaCai99:

“I asked for a review by FIFA. I spoke to a man who’s highly respected [Gianni Infantino]…I’m the one who got them to do it.”

Leave it to the one and only, and seriously, one and only…. President Trump to bring the hammer down on this call, which was very controversial as being the wrong one. Fairness is preached very frequently in professional sports, and this decision may set a precedent of outside forces to overtake organizations in order to ensure fairness is restored, but as you can imagine, sides are certainly divided on this massive storyline.

FIFA Issues Statement on Folarin Balogun Red Card Reversal

There was a very lengthy statement issued by @FIFAMedia early on Monday.

I will link the post, but it goes in-depth on the decision that FIFA made.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino made the statement, and here are a few notable quotes:

“FIFA’s judicial bodies are independent. They operate autonomously, apply the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and decide cases based on the applicable regulations and the specific facts before them. Their independence is essential to the credibility and integrity of football, and this must always be respected.

“Yes, I regularly discuss matters related to the FIFA World Cup with the President of the United States, and on this matter, I did receive a call from President Donald Trump, just as I receive calls from heads of state, government officials, football stakeholders and business executives from around the world on many different issues. During our conversation, I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA’s independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies. That is how FIFA’s system works, and it is a principle that I will always uphold.”

Gianni Infantino goes on to say he respects the decisions that the “autonomy of the bodies” make regarding any controversial incident, and this would certainly fit that mold.

As for soccer-related matters, having Folarin Balogun might be the difference for the USMNT against Belgium, and there’s surely going to be a rash amount of reactions leading up, during, and following the game.

More on FIFA President Gianni Infantino/Donald Trump

The Athletics’ Dan Sheldon and Adam Crafton also hit the major news of Donald Trump making the call for Folarin Balogun’s red card to be reversed:

“For FIFA and its president, it is the latest instance of questions being raised over his relationship with Trump. According to FIFA’s statutes, its participants must abide by political neutrality and political interference is not permitted in its processes.”

“Most famously, Infantino personally invented a FIFA Peace Prize to award to Trump at the World Cup group-stage draw in December, after he had been overlooked after campaigning to win the Nobel Peace Prize.”

With the U.S.A being in the limelight for their current status in the FIFA World Cup, these decisions are carrying massive magnitudes across the sports landscape, and again, sparking a massive controversy over fairness and moral standards.

Former FIFA President Reveals Statement on Folarin Balogun Decision

Joseph Swepp Blatter served as the eighth FIFA President from 1998 to 2015.

Here is his statement, which is sure to just spark more controversy:

“Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls. They are overturned by rules, evidence and independent bodies. If a U.S. President intervenes with the FIFA President — and a player is suddenly cleared before a World Cup knockout match — the question is unavoidable: Quo vadis, FIFA? Football must never become a playground for political power.”

Everyone is entitled to their own judgment/opinion, but I’m curious what the consensus is on this issue, and how it affects morality in sports going forward?