Ecuador vs Curaçao Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Ecuador national football team faced the Curaçao national football team on Saturday in a crucial Group E match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Ecuador vs Curaçao clash arrived with both nations searching for their first points of the tournament after disappointing opening-round defeats.

Ecuador entered the contest after suffering a heartbreaking 1–0 loss to the Ivory Coast national football team, while Curaçao was looking to recover from a heavy defeat against the German national football team. With knockout-stage hopes already under pressure, the importance of Ecuador vs Curaçao was clear before kickoff at Kansas City Stadium.

Ecuador vs Curaçao Group E Stakes

The buildup to Ecuador vs Curaçao centered on the race to stay alive in Group E. Ecuador controlled large portions of its opening match but was punished by a late goal, leaving the South American side with no margin for error.

Curaçao also entered under pressure despite making history in their first match. The Caribbean nation celebrated its first-ever World Cup goal through Livano Comenencia, but ultimately suffered a heavy defeat.

As a result, both teams knew that a loss could seriously damage their chances of reaching the Round of 16.

Team News and Key Players

Ecuador relied on experienced captain Enner Valencia to lead the attack. Midfielders Moisés Caicedo and Pedro Vite were expected to control possession, while defenders Piero Hincapié and Willian Pacho anchored the back line.

Curaçao, coached by Dick Advocaat, was expected to use a compact defensive setup and look for opportunities on the counterattack.

Bookmakers heavily favored Ecuador heading into the Ecuador vs Curaçao match, with many analysts predicting a comfortable victory for the South American side. However, with World Cup survival at stake, Curaçao still had every reason to believe an upset was possible.