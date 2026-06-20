Ecuador World Cup Squad 2026: All 26 Players And Their Clubs

On Saturday at the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues.

As part of Group E action, Ecuador takes on Curacao in a very important match for both nations. Ecuador is coming off a 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast in their tournament opener last Sunday, while Curacao was demolished by Germany 7-1.

La Tri is currently sitting third in the Group E standings. They still have a chance to progress to the knockout stages for just the second time in their World Cup history.

Nevertheless, let’s look at Ecuador’s 26-player squad and the clubs they play for professionally.

Clubs and Leagues of 2026 FIFA World Cup Ecuador Squad

Here is the complete list of players in the Ecuador squad, the club they play for and the league their club belongs to.

Goalkeepers

Hernan Galindez (Club Atletico Huracan | Argentine Primera Division)

Moises Ramirez (A.E. Kifisia | Super League Greece)

Gonzalo Valle (LDU Quito | Ecuadorian Serie A)

Defenders

Felix Torres (Sport Club Internacional | Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A)

Piero Hincapie (Arsenal FC | English Premier League)

Joel Ordonez (Club Brugge | Belgian Pro League)

Willian Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain | Ligue 1 in France)

Pervis Estupinan (AC Milan | Serie A in Italy)

Angelo Preciado (Atletico Mineiro | Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A)

Jackson Porozo (Club Tijuana | Liga MX)

Midfielders

Jordy Alcivar (Independiente del Valle | Ecuadorian Serie A)

Anthony Valencia (Royal Antwerp | Belgian Pro League)

John Yeboah (Venezia FC | Serie B in Italy)

Kendry Paez (River Plate | Argentine Primera Division, on loan from Chelsea FC | English Premier League)

Alan Minda (Atletico Mineiro | Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A)

Pedro Vite (Pumas UNAM | Liga MX)

Denil Castillo (FC Midtjylland | Danish Superliga)

Gonzalo Plata (CR Flamengo | Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A)

Alan Franco (Atletico Mineiro | Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A)

Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea FC | English Premier League)

Yaimar Medina (KRC Genk | Belgian Pro League)

Forwards

Kevin Rodriguez (Union Saint-Gilloise | Belgian Pro League)

Enner Valencia (CF Pachuca | Liga MX)

Jordy Caicedo (Club Atletico Huracan | Argentine Primera Division)

Nilson Angulo (Sunderland | English Premier League)

Jeremy Arevalo (VfB Stuttgart | Bundesliga in Germany)

Who Are Ecuador’s Manager and Captain?

Ecuador has been managed by Sebastian Beccacece since 2024. Beccacece has been a manager since 2003, previously in charge Argentina’s U-20 squad. He was an assistant for Argentina from 2017 to 2018. He has also managed pro clubs in Chile, Argentina and Spain.

Former West Ham United forward Enner Valencia serves as the national team’s captain. He has had the armband since 2021.

Ecuador’s Remaining Schedule

After facing Curacao on Saturday, Ecuador has one last match in the group stage. They will take on Germany on June 25 at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The match is scheduled for a 4:00 p.m. EST kick-off.