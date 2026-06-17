Emiliano Martínez Wife Amanda ‘Mandinha’ Gama: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Emiliano Martínez, Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper and one of the most recognizable players in international soccer, begins another World Cup journey on June 16 when Argentina faces Algeria in Kansas City. While fans know him for his heroics on the field and larger-than-life personality, his wife Amanda “Mandinha” Gama has been by his side throughout his rise from Arsenal backup goalkeeper to global star. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Emiliano Martínez Met His Wife, Amanda Gama, Long Before World Cup Fame

Martínez and Mandinha’s love story began years before he became a household name.

According to friends close to the couple, they met in London in 2013 while Martínez was still trying to establish himself at Arsenal. The meeting reportedly happened at a bus stop, and the relationship quickly grew from there.

At the time, Martínez was still fighting for opportunities and spending time on loan at various clubs. Mandinha remained by his side throughout the uncertainty.

Four years later, the couple married at Brocket Hall, a historic estate outside London. Several of Martínez’s Arsenal teammates attended the May 2017 wedding as the pair officially began the next chapter of their lives together.

2. Amanda ‘Mandinha’ Gama Built Her Own Successful Business

Mandinha has built a career separate from her husband’s soccer success.

Born in England to a Portuguese father and Brazilian mother, she is the founder and CEO of Mi Sueños Kids, a children’s interior design and lifestyle company, according to Daily Mail.

The business specializes in nursery décor, children’s bedrooms, playrooms, furniture and accessories. Over the years, the company has expanded through online sales and social media promotion.

Products range from clothing and toys to luxury children’s furniture and custom-designed rooms.

One of the few direct connections to Martínez found on the company’s website has been copies of his Spanish-language book, “Dibu Martinez – Pasión Por El Fútbol.”

While Martínez often attracts headlines for his performances and personality, Mandinha has largely maintained a low profile while focusing on her business and family.

3. Emiliano Martínez and His Wife Are Parents to Two Children

The couple welcomed their first child, son Santi, in 2018.

Three years later, daughter Ava joined the family.

After Argentina’s World Cup victory in 2022, Mandinha and the children joined Martínez during the celebrations in Qatar.

As Argentina begins another World Cup campaign, many expect Mandinha and the children to once again be in the stands supporting him.

Argentina’s group-stage schedule includes matches against Algeria on June 16, Austria on June 22 and Jordan on June 27.

4. Amanda Gama’s Personality Is Very Different From Emiliano Martínez’s Public Image

Martínez has become famous for his emotional celebrations, confidence and competitive nature.

His wife is known for taking a much quieter approach.

While the Aston Villa goalkeeper often embraces the spotlight, Mandinha has focused much of her attention on family life and growing her business.

That contrast became especially noticeable during Argentina’s 2022 World Cup run.

As Martínez made headlines around the world for his performances and celebrations, Mandinha continued running her company and largely stayed out of the public spotlight.

The balance appears to work well for the couple, who have now been together for more than a decade.

5. Emiliano Martínez Credits Family Support Throughout His Career

Martínez’s journey to the top of world soccer took years.

After joining Arsenal as a teenager, he spent much of his early career moving between loan clubs before finally becoming a Premier League starter and Argentina’s No. 1 goalkeeper.

Throughout that process, Mandinha remained a constant presence.

Today, according to Salary Sport, Martínez earns approximately $215,000 per week with Aston Villa and roughly $11.2 million annually. His estimated net worth is approximately $50.8 million, based on current exchange rates.

The goalkeeper recently signed a contract extension that runs through June 2029, ensuring he remains one of Aston Villa’s key players for years to come.

But as Argentina begins another World Cup campaign, Martínez’s focus remains on helping his country defend its title.