Who Are the Best Players on Ghana’s 2026 World Cup Squad?

As the Black Stars gear up for their latest World Cup adventure, Ghana’s 2026 squad blends youthful dynamism with experienced campaigners capable of causing upsets in a wide-open tournament.

With attacking flair, defensive steel and midfield control, these standout performers could define Ghana’s campaign and deliver moments of magic on the global stage.

Ghana drew a formidable Group L, with matches against Panama in Toronto, England in Boston and Croatia in Philadelphia, according to ESPN Africa‘s Colin Udoh. The Black Stars qualified with eight wins from 10 qualifying matches, one of Africa’s nine automatic berths, and arrived at the tournament as one of the continent’s most dangerous attacking sides, according to Goal.com analysis.

Antoine Semenyo: Ghana’s Premier League Striker

Antoine Semenyo leads Ghana’s forward line at the tournament. The Manchester City attacker made the move from Bournemouth in the January transfer window and immediately lifted the Carabao Cup with his new club, capping a season that established him as one of the Premier League’s most dangerous forwards.

Semenyo’s combination of blistering acceleration, directness in transition and an eye for goal makes him Ghana’s most potent weapon. He’s the player opposing defenders worry about first, the one who can produce something from nothing when the group stage gets tense. Coach Carlos Queiroz named him in the 28-man squad when it was announced ahead of a pre-tournament training camp in Cardiff, per ESPN Africa’s Udoh.

Jordan Ayew, Ghana’s captain and top scorer in qualifying with seven goals, rounds out a forward line with genuine depth. But Semenyo is the headline name opposing defenses will game-plan around.

Thomas Partey: Ghana’s Midfield Anchor

Thomas Partey has been a cornerstone of Ghana’s midfield for years, the kind of player who doesn’t always make highlights but whose absence makes a big difference. The Villarreal midfielder played a key role in the Black Stars’ qualifying campaign, offering defensive solidity and distribution from deep despite limited La Liga minutes this season, according to Goal.com.

Partey’s experience at elite club level, including his years at Arsenal in the Premier League, gives Ghana’s midfield a level of tactical maturity that younger squads often lack. His ability to break up play, win back possession and move the ball quickly sets the table for the attackers ahead of him.

He anchors a midfield that also features Kwasi Sibo of Real Oviedo and could include Leicester City’s Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who turned heads with some spectacular goals during the Premier League season, pushing higher up the pitch.

Iñaki Williams: Athletic Club’s Striker

Iñaki Williams brings a different dimension to Ghana’s attack. The Athletic Club striker returned to the squad after an injury-caused stretch of absences, and Queiroz included him in the 28-man group alongside Semenyo, and Ernest Nuamah, who himself returned from a 12-month ACL recovery, according to ESPN Africa.

Williams is a physical, relentless forward whose work rate and ability to hold up play under pressure complement Semenyo’s speed and directness. At the World Cup, where defensive setups tighten and space shrinks, having a striker who creates problems without the ball can be as valuable as one who finishes.

The one notable absence casting a shadow over the squad is Mohammed Kudus. The Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder, arguably Ghana’s most gifted individual, was ruled out after a quadriceps injury and subsequent rehabilitation setback, according to ESPN Africa. Ghana’s attack remains dangerous. It would have been deeper with him in it.