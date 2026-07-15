England Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford & Wife Megan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jordan Pickford is England’s record-setting World Cup goalkeeper, while his wife, Megan Pickford, has become one of the most recognizable supporters in the Three Lions’ family section. The childhood sweethearts have been together for more than a decade, have married twice, and have welcomed three children as Jordan’s soccer career has reached new heights. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Jordan Pickford and Megan Were Childhood Sweethearts

Jordan and Megan met while attending school as teenagers and began dating long before he became England’s first-choice goalkeeper.

The couple stayed together as Jordan worked his way through Sunderland’s youth system and later established himself with Everton. They became engaged in 2018 after Megan was photographed wearing a large square-cut diamond ring while supporting him at the World Cup in Russia.

Their long relationship has continued through five major international tournaments and some of England’s deepest runs in recent history.

2. Jordan Pickford and Megan Married in the Maldives

Jordan and Megan originally planned to marry in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to postpone their larger celebration, according to Town & Country.

They held a quiet civil ceremony instead, wearing casual outfits for the occasion. Jordan wore a black Givenchy jacket, while Megan chose a white winter coat and carried a Dior saddle bag.

The couple finally celebrated their wedding in the Maldives in June 2022. Jordan wore a white suit with a pale pink bow tie, while Megan chose an off-the-shoulder gown featuring floral appliqués, a sheer back and an embellished veil.

Aerial photographs from the ceremony showed that only a small group of close friends and relatives attended.

3. Jordan Pickford and His Wife Have Three Children

Jordan and Megan are parents to three children.

Their son, Arlo, was born in 2019. They welcomed daughter Ostara Haze in 2023, followed by their youngest daughter, Misty Celine, in 2025.

The children have regularly joined Megan in supporting Jordan during England tournaments. During the 2026 World Cup, Jordan also received time away from the team camp in Kansas City to spend Father’s Day with his family.

Megan often shares glimpses of family life online while still keeping many details about their children private.

4. Megan Pickford Has Become One of England’s Most Stylish WAGs

Megan has become one of the most recognizable faces in England’s supporters’ section, regularly cheering on Jordan alongside the families of his teammates.

She has more than 184,000 Instagram followers and is known for her eye-catching match-day outfits.

For England’s opening World Cup match against Croatia in Dallas, Megan embraced the Texas theme by wearing a bleached denim cowboy hat with Jordan’s No. 1 on the front, along with a white tank top and low-rise jeans.

Her growing profile has even led British tabloids to nickname her the “Queen of WAGs.”

5. Jordan Pickford and Megan Share a Love of Family and Football

Jordan and Megan have built their relationship around supporting one another through every stage of his career, from his early days at Sunderland to England’s World Cup runs.

Away from soccer, Megan is a devoted Oasis fan and attended two of the band’s concerts in Manchester in 2025. The connection is fitting, as “Wonderwall” has become an unofficial anthem for England supporters following Three Lions victories.

Meanwhile, Jordan continues making history on the pitch. Entering the 2026 World Cup, he became England’s all-time leader in World Cup appearances, passing Peter Shilton’s previous record.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Pickford’s consistency deserves more recognition.

“I think he has been under-appreciated for Everton and England when you look at the numbers he’s posting, the games he is playing and the number of clean sheets he has,” Robinson told BBC Sport.

“With England, you look at his experience, the way he has gone deep into tournaments. I always talk about competitive caps, but he has lots of tournament caps, which is so important.”