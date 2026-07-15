Argentina Goal by Enzo Fernandez Shocks England in World Cup Semifinal

Enzo Fernandez buried a rocket from 20 yards out, dragging Argentina level with England deep into their World Cup semifinal Wednesday.

The Chelsea midfielder’s 85th-minute strike wiped out Anthony Gordon’s second-half go-ahead goal for England, reviving Lionel Messi’s push toward a second consecutive World Cup final at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Fernandez collected a short corner delivered by Messi, cut back onto his favored left foot and lashed a shot from outside the penalty area that goalkeeper Jordan Pickford never touched, according to CNN’s live coverage of the match. Pickford had punched away Fernandez’s first attempt from the same sequence before the Chelsea man found the target on his second try.

Argentina wasn’t finished. Messi collected a loose ball off the crossbar moments later and floated a cross toward the back post, where Lautaro Martinez headed in the go-ahead goal in stoppage time, according to NBC News’ live blog of the semifinal. It marked the 10th goal Argentina has scored after the 75th minute at this World Cup, extending a pattern of late heroics that has carried the two-time defending champions through the knockout rounds.

That habit nearly cost Argentina earlier in the tournament. La Albiceleste trailed Egypt before scoring three times in roughly 15 minutes to escape the round of 16, then needed extra time to beat Switzerland in the quarterfinals. Wednesday’s comeback fit the pattern Lionel Scaloni’s team has leaned on all tournament long.

Gordon had given England the lead in the 55th minute, finishing a cross from Morgan Rogers in front of a raucous, split Atlanta crowd. The goal briefly positioned England for a first World Cup final appearance since 1966, when the Three Lions won their only title.

Enzo Fernandez’s Path From River Plate to Chelsea

Fernandez was born January 17, 2001, in San Martin, a suburb of Buenos Aires, and joined River Plate’s academy at age five after starring for a local club, according to Chelsea’s official biography of Fernandez. His father named him after Enzo Francescoli, a River Plate legend, well before his son ever claimed a spot in the club’s storied midfield.

A loan to Defensa y Justicia delivered Copa Sudamericana and Recopa Sudamericana titles, and Fernandez returned to River Plate in 2021 to win a league championship before a breakout half-season pushed Benfica to sign him in 2022. He left Portugal after one season, and Chelsea landed him for a British transfer record that January. Messi later called him a “spectacular” player, according to the same Chelsea account. Fernandez has since helped the London club win the Conference League and the Club World Cup.

Fernandez’s World Cup breakthrough came as a substitute against Mexico in Qatar, where he curled in his first international goal to help rescue Argentina’s group stage. He started every match the rest of the way, anchoring Argentina’s midfield as the team lifted the trophy in December 2022.

What’s Next for Argentina and How to Watch the World Cup

Spain awaits the winner in Sunday’s final at MetLife Stadium after beating France 2-0 in the tournament’s other semifinal, according to Yahoo Sports’ live coverage of the match. Argentina is chasing a fourth World Cup title and a repeat as champion, a feat no nation has managed in 70 years.

Wednesday’s semifinal kicked off at 3 p.m. ET and aired on Fox and Telemundo, with streaming on Fox One and Peacock, according to the same Yahoo Sports report. Fernandez entered the match with eight goals for Argentina since his 2022 World Cup debut, where he won FIFA’s Young Player Award as a 21-year-old.