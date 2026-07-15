England vs Argentina Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

The England national football team faced the Argentina national football team on Wednesday in one of the biggest matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with England vs Argentina deciding a place in the final.

The semi-final took place at Atlanta Stadium in Georgia, where both teams entered with strong title ambitions after impressive runs through the tournament. England reached the last four behind a balanced attack and disciplined defending, while defending champions Argentina continued to rely on the experience of Lionel Messi.

With a place in the World Cup final at stake, England vs Argentina promised another memorable chapter in one of international football’s greatest rivalries.

England vs Argentina Match Preview

The buildup to England vs Argentina centered on the quality of both squads and the individual battles across the pitch. One of the biggest talking points was the first senior international meeting between Lionel Messi and England.

The Golden Boot race also added extra excitement. Messi entered the match as the tournament’s leading scorer with eight goals, while Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham followed closely with six goals each.

England received a boost before kick-off after Declan Rice and Nico O’Reilly were declared fit for selection, giving the squad added strength in midfield.

Key Players and Match Context

England looked to Kane, Bellingham, and Bukayo Saka to lead the attack, while Argentina once again relied on Messi’s creativity alongside a well-organized supporting cast.

The winner would advance to the FIFA World Cup final, making every moment crucial. With both nations carrying rich World Cup histories and world-class talent, this England vs Argentina clash stood out as one of the tournament’s biggest matches.