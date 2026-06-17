England vs Croatia Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

The England national football team faced the Croatia national football team on Wednesday in a highly anticipated Group L match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The England vs Croatia clash marked the beginning of both nations’ campaigns and was played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It also represented the World Cup debut of Thomas Tuchel as England manager.

With Group L also featuring the Ghana national football team and the Panama national football team, the opening fixture was viewed as a major test for both teams. England entered the contest as the favorites, carrying significant expectations into this England vs Croatia encounter.

England vs Croatia Team News and Match Context

The buildup to England vs Croatia centered on England’s status as a tournament favorite. According to pre-match projections, England held a 55.9 percent chance of victory compared to Croatia’s 20.8 percent, while the draw stood at 23.3 percent.

England looked set to line up with Jordan Pickford in goal behind a defense featuring Reece James, John Stones, Ezri Konsa, and Nico O’Reilly. Bukayo Saka was expected to start despite recent Achilles concerns.

Key Players to Watch

England’s attack was led by captain Harry Kane, supported by Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon.

Croatia once again turned to veteran captain Luka Modrić, who made his 199th international appearance. Alongside Mateo Kovačić and Joško Gvardiol, Croatia hoped to upset the odds in this England vs Croatia showdown and make a strong start to their World Cup campaign.

First-Half Update

England have taken an early 1-0 lead over Croatia after a lively opening period in their FIFA World Cup 2026 clash.

Croatia created the first danger of the match in the fourth minute when they won a corner following a defensive mix-up by England. Josip Šutalo found himself unmarked at the back post, but the defender was unable to capitalize, sending his effort over the crossbar.

England gradually settled into the contest and began controlling possession. Thomas Tuchel’s side showed confidence in their buildup play, consistently passing out from the back despite Croatia’s aggressive pressing.

The breakthrough came in the 10th minute when Noni Madueke produced an excellent run into the penalty area. Luka Modrić brought the winger down with a late challenge, leaving the referee with little choice but to award a penalty.

Harry Kane’s first attempt from the spot was saved by Dominik Livaković, but the Croatian goalkeeper was judged to have moved off his line too early. The penalty was retaken, and Kane made no mistake with his second effort in the 11th minute to give England the lead.

England have dominated the early statistics with 76 percent possession and have controlled the tempo since taking the lead.