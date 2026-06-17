FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal vs Congo, England vs Croatia, Ghana vs Panama

The 2026 FIFA World Cup continues with a blockbuster day of Group Stage action as Portugal, England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama, and DR Congo all begin their campaigns. With the expanded 48-team tournament placing extra importance on every result, today’s fixtures could have a major impact on the race for qualification to the knockout rounds.

Portugal faces a dangerous DR Congo side in Houston, England renews its rivalry with Croatia in Dallas, while Ghana’s Black Stars close the night against Panama in Toronto.

With valuable points on the line and little room for error, fans can expect three highly competitive matches featuring some of the tournament’s biggest names and most determined underdogs.

Portugal vs DR Congo Live Today

The day’s action begins at Houston Stadium, where Portugal takes on DR Congo in a fascinating Group K encounter.

Portugal enters the tournament as one of the favorites to challenge for the World Cup title. Packed with talent from Europe’s top leagues, the Portuguese side will look to dominate possession, create chances through quick passing combinations, and control the tempo from the opening whistle.

DR Congo arrives determined to make life difficult for the European giants. The Leopards are known for their physical strength, pace, and disciplined defensive organization. Their game plan will likely focus on staying compact, limiting space in midfield, and exploiting counterattacking opportunities whenever Portugal commits numbers forward.

An early Portuguese goal could change the complexion of the contest, but DR Congo has the qualities needed to frustrate one of the tournament’s favorites.

England vs Croatia Live Today

Attention then turns to Dallas Stadium for one of the most anticipated matches of the opening round as England faces Croatia.

The matchup has become one of the standout rivalries in modern international football, with England and Croatia regularly meeting in high-stakes tournaments. England enters with a squad loaded with attacking talent and high expectations from supporters back home.

The Three Lions are expected to press aggressively and use their pace on the wings to stretch Croatia’s defensive structure. Creating chances early will be crucial against a side renowned for its composure under pressure.

Croatia once again brings technical quality, experience, and tactical discipline to the World Cup stage. Their midfield strength has long been the foundation of their success, and controlling possession will be central to their strategy. If Croatia can dictate the tempo and disrupt England’s attacking rhythm, they could put themselves in a strong position to claim a valuable result.

Ghana vs Panama Live Today

The final match of the day takes place at Toronto Stadium as Ghana’s Black Stars face Panama in a crucial Group L clash.

For Ghana, the match presents an important opportunity to start the tournament positively and build momentum before tougher tests later in the group. The Black Stars are expected to rely on their athleticism, attacking width, and energetic midfield play to put Panama under pressure.

Panama, however, has earned a reputation for organization and resilience. The Central American side is comfortable playing the underdog role and often thrives when absorbing pressure before launching quick counterattacks or capitalizing on set-piece situations.

Ghana will need patience, concentration, and defensive discipline throughout the match. A positive result would strengthen Ghana’s chances of reaching the knockout rounds, while Panama will be eager to collect valuable points in a competitive group.

How to Watch FIFA 2026 World Cup Today

Fans in the United States can watch the matches live on FOX and FS1, with Spanish-language coverage available through Telemundo and Peacock.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can follow the action on BBC One and ITV1, while live streaming is available on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

In Ghana, supporters can watch the Black Stars take on Panama live on GTV Sports+, which will provide free-to-air coverage.