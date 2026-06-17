England vs Croatia Player Ratings Today: Defensive Errors Hurt as Harry Kane Leads the Way

England and Croatia delivered an action-packed first half in their opening FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match, going into the break tied 2-2. Harry Kane scored twice for England and produced the strongest individual performance of the half, while Croatia responded through Martin Baturina and Petar Musa to stay level.

The England vs Croatia player ratings today highlighted England’s attacking strength but also exposed defensive problems that prevented them from taking control of the match. Croatia benefited from key contributions across the pitch, particularly from their experienced players. With the game finely balanced at half-time, the latest England vs Croatia player ratings update provides a clear picture of who impressed and who struggled during a dramatic opening 45 minutes.

England vs Croatia Player Ratings Today: Kane and Madueke Shine for England

The England vs Croatia player ratings today show Harry Kane as the highest-rated player on the field with a 7.72 WhoScored rating. The England captain scored both of his side’s goals and consistently caused problems for Croatia’s defense with his movement inside the penalty area.

Noni Madueke followed with a rating of 7.19 after delivering one of his strongest performances in an England shirt. The winger repeatedly attacked defenders and helped create dangerous moments throughout the half.

Declan Rice earned a 6.60 rating after helping England maintain shape in midfield. Jordan Pickford received 6.50, while Jude Bellingham finished with a 6.40 rating despite facing close attention from Croatia’s midfielders.

John Stones recorded a 6.30 rating and Marc Guéhi received 6.20. Nico O’Reilly scored 6.10, while Reece James and Elliot Anderson both earned ratings of 6.00. Anthony Gordon was England’s lowest-rated starter with a 5.90 score after seeing limited involvement in attacking areas.

England vs Croatia Player Ratings: Croatia Respond Through Baturina and Perišić

The England vs Croatia player ratings also showed several impressive performances from Croatia. Martin Baturina led his team with a 7.41 rating after scoring an important equalizing goal and providing creativity in attacking areas.

Ivan Perišić earned a 7.30 rating after producing an assist and remaining a constant threat on the wing. Petar Musa followed with a 7.07 rating after heading home Croatia’s second goal shortly before half-time.

Josip Stanišić received a 6.80 rating for his defensive work and composure in possession. Luka Modrić and Mateo Kovačić continued to control important spells in midfield and earned ratings of 6.70 and 6.60 respectively.

Joško Gvardiol finished with a 6.40 rating, while goalkeeper Dominik Livaković received 6.30 after making an important save. Andrej Kramarić earned 6.20, while defenders Marin Pongračić and Martin Erlić struggled against England’s attack, posting ratings of 5.90 and 5.80.

England vs Croatia Player Ratings Update Before Full-Time

The latest England vs Croatia player ratings update reflects a closely contested match that could still swing either way. Kane remains the standout performer after his two-goal display, while Madueke has given Croatia significant problems on the right side.

For Croatia, Baturina, Perišić, and Musa played key roles in keeping the score level despite England’s attacking pressure. Croatia’s midfield also helped the team stay competitive during difficult moments.

As things stand, the England vs Croatia player ratings today place Kane at the top of the rankings. However, with another half still to play, the final England vs Croatia player ratings update could look very different once the full-time whistle arrives.