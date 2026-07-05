Norway’s Erling Haaland Sends 3-Word Message After Brazil Win

Erling Haaland did not need much time — or many words — to celebrate Norway’s stunning World Cup win over Brazil.

After Norway beat Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16, Haaland posted a locker-room selfie on Instagram with a three-word message: “Well well well,” followed by a laughing emoji. The post came after Haaland scored twice late to send Norway into the World Cup quarterfinals and knock out the five-time champions. The Guardian reported that Haaland broke a scoreless match with a 79th-minute header, then added Norway’s second goal in the 89th minute before Neymar converted a late Brazil penalty.

It was a short caption, but the timing made it land. Brazil entered the matchup as one of the tournament’s biggest names, while Norway arrived with a generation led by Haaland, Martin Ødegaard and a growing belief that this run is no longer just a fun underdog story.

Now, it is a quarterfinal story.

Norway Beat Brazil 2-1 as Erling Haaland Took Over Late

Brazil vs. Norway ended with a 2-1 Norway win, and Haaland was the central figure.

The match stayed scoreless deep into the second half before Haaland headed Norway in front in the 79th minute. He then scored again in the 89th minute, giving Norway enough room to survive Neymar’s stoppage-time penalty. Ørjan Nyland saved a Bruno Guimarães penalty, while Norway had an early goal disallowed for offside.

That makes Haaland’s post feel less like a random celebration and more like a victory lap. Brazil had the history, the star power and the pressure. Norway had the striker who changed the game in the final 15 minutes.

Haaland’s two goals also pushed him deeper into the Golden Boot conversation. beIN Sports reported that his brace against Brazil took him to seven goals at the 2026 World Cup, level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé at the top of the scoring race.

Has Norway Ever Won the World Cup?

No, Norway has never won the men’s World Cup.

That is part of what makes the Brazil result so significant. Norway has produced great players before, but this team is now moving into territory the country has never experienced at this level. The Guardian described the Brazil win as sending Norway to its first-ever World Cup quarterfinal.

Norway also had a unique piece of history on its side before the match. Brazil had never beaten Norway, with the record five-time champions having drawn twice and lost twice in the previous meetings between the countries.

That unusual head-to-head trend now has another chapter, and this one is bigger than the rest.

Who Does Norway Play Next in the World Cup?

Norway’s next World Cup match will be a quarterfinal against the winner of Mexico vs. England.

The other side of Norway’s bracket was still being decided after the Brazil result.

That means Norway’s win did more than eliminate Brazil. It also set up another high-profile matchup for Haaland, either against co-host Mexico or an England team led by Harry Kane.

For Haaland, that creates an obvious next layer to the story. He was born in Leeds, plays his club soccer in England for Manchester City and now could meet England on the World Cup stage if Thomas Tuchel’s team advances. If Mexico wins, Norway would instead face a host nation carrying one of the tournament’s most intense home-field atmospheres.

Either way, Norway is no longer just a team trying to make history. It is one of the teams shaping the tournament.

Why Does Haaland’s Norway Jersey Say Braut Haaland?

One of the rising search questions around Haaland during the World Cup has been about his Norway shirt.

For Manchester City, he is widely known simply as Haaland. For Norway, his shirt has featured “Braut Haaland.” The explanation is family-based: Braut is part of his full name and comes from his mother’s side of the family. Recent reports have described the shirt name as a tribute to his mother, Gry Marita Braut.

That detail matters because this World Cup has become a broader Haaland moment, not just a Norway moment. The goals, the shirt name, the social posts and the sudden quarterfinal run are all feeding into the same thing: Haaland is giving Norway a global spotlight it has rarely had in men’s soccer.

The “Well well well” post captured that mood in three words.

Brazil is out. Norway is moving on. And Haaland, after scoring the goals that changed the match, had the simplest message of all.