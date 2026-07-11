Erling Haaland’s Girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen, Surprises Norway Star

Erling Haaland does not have a wife, but his girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen, has won over fans at the World Cup. Haaland’s popularity continues to soar, but Johansen has also been a fan favorite during Norway’s run in the United States.

The Norway star recently appeared on Fox’s “FIFA World Cup on Fox After Hours with James Corden.” Haaland was slated to play table shuffleboard against Corden.

At the last minute, Corden brought out a surprise special guest. It turns out Haaland would actually be playing Johansen with Corden being awarded her points.

Much like the soccer pitch, Haaland was victorious. Fans can click the video below to watch Johansen make her Fox debut in the States.

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Here’s what you need to know about Johansen.

Erling Haaland’s Girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen, Has Become a Fan Favorite During the World Cup

When Johansen is not cheering on Haaland, she enjoys balancing life as a mom to the couple’s son as well as a passion for fashion. During an interview with Minmote’s Ingeløw Elise Kopperud, Johansen discussed her fashion plans for the World Cup.

“I haven’t planned anything yet, but it’s always fun to lean into the excitement of events like that,” Johansen explained in the March 29, feature. “It’s an event in itself. I’ll probably keep it really relaxed but still stylish and of course dress up sometimes. Lots of sunglasses too!

“It will mostly be relaxed looks, but I’d also like to dress up a little before the games or when going into town because we’ll spend some time in New York and there you can go extra!”

Erling Haaland’s Girlfriend, Isabel, on Norway’s World Cup Run: ‘The Row Has Been a Special Part of This Tournament’

Like most Norway fans, Johansen is enjoying the viral scenes of the viking row happening across the United States during the World Cup. Johansen wrote a match day blog for Vogue Scandinavia describing an entire day at the World Cup.



“(Once) the Viking Row started, there was no way I was staying in my seat,” Johansen detailed in the July 3, story. “From Oslo to Times Square, the row has been a special part of this tournament. I get goosebumps every single time we do this.

“… One last flight, straight to bed and then it’s time to do it all again. That’s the rhythm of a World Cup, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

How Did the Couple Meet? Isabel Haugseng Johansen Sent Erling Haaland a Social Media Message

The couple grew up together, but it was Johansen who initiated exploring a relationship when they were both older. Haaland told The Sun that Johansen sent him a message through social media.

“She sent me a message,” Haaland explained. “She played in the same club as me, Bryne.

“She was the one who checked me out. I wasn’t the one who checked her out.”

As for the perfect date night, it could be a trip to their favorite kebab spot or simply playing video games at home.

“This will probably sound a bit embarrassing to her, but she likes to play video games,” Haaland noted. “So we play Minecraft together. We sit and game and build houses together and all that.

“Or we go back home to Bryne and order kebabs.”