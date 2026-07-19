Spain Hero Ferran Torres Makes Candid Admission After World Cup-Winning Goal

Ferran Torres had just one thought when the biggest moment of his career arrived.

Actually, he insists he had almost none at all.

After more than 100 minutes of Spain relentlessly searching for a breakthrough against Argentina, the Barcelona forward saw the ball bounce invitingly inside the penalty area in the 106th minute of the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

He didn’t hesitate.

He swung his left foot.

The strike thundered beneath the crossbar and into the net, giving Spain a 1-0 victory over defending champion Argentina and delivering the nation’s second World Cup title.

“I didn’t think too much,” Torres said afterward. “I just saw the ball coming to me, and I just shoot with the power of all the Spanish people.”

Torres Trusted Instinct in the Biggest Moment

Spain had dominated virtually every phase of the final but could not solve Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who repeatedly denied Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and the rest of Luis de la Fuente’s attack.

Then, moments into the second period of extra time, Pedro Porro’s cross reached Williams, whose header kept the play alive before the ball fell perfectly to Torres.

The substitute needed only one touch.

His finish ended 106 minutes of frustration and secured Spain’s first World Cup crown since 2010. It was also Torres’ first goal of the 2026 tournament and the third World Cup goal of his international career.

Spain Finally Earned Its Reward

The final score suggested a tense, evenly matched contest.

The statistics told a different story.

Spain overwhelmed Argentina from start to finish, finishing with 20 shots while limiting Lionel Messi’s side to only two attempts and none on target until the closing stages after Enzo Fernández’s red card left the defending champions with 10 men. Martínez’s remarkable performance delayed Spain’s breakthrough but ultimately could not prevent it.

Torres’ goal completed one of the most dominant title runs in tournament history.

Spain conceded only one goal throughout the World Cup, setting a record for the fewest goals allowed by a champion while recording seven clean sheets across eight matches.

‘I Don’t Know What Is Happening’

As teammates raced across the field to celebrate, Torres admitted he was still trying to process the magnitude of what had happened.

“I just try to enjoy that,” he said when asked about winning the World Cup. “I don’t know what is happening.”

For a player who entered the tournament facing questions about his consistency but finished it with the defining goal of Spain’s generation, the emotions were understandable.

One instinctive swing of his left foot transformed Torres from a valuable squad player into a national hero.

And with it, Spain reclaimed its place atop world football.