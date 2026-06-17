England vs Croatia Live Today Could Expose a Painful World Cup Weakness

England vs Croatia live today headlines Group L at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as two familiar rivals meet once again on football’s biggest stage. The match takes place on Wednesday, June 17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 PM ET.

England enters the tournament among the favorites after an outstanding qualifying campaign that produced eight wins, 22 goals scored, and no goals conceded. Croatia, meanwhile, arrives with a squad filled with experience and players who have repeatedly delivered in major tournaments.

England vs Croatia today also marks Thomas Tuchel’s competitive tournament debut as England manager.

England vs Croatia Team News and Match Preview

England begins a new era under Thomas Tuchel, who takes charge of his first major tournament match with the Three Lions. The team enters the World Cup in excellent form after a flawless qualification campaign that showcased both attacking quality and defensive discipline.

England’s defense has become one of its biggest strengths. John Stones and Ezri Konsa have helped build a back line that has not conceded a goal during the qualifying run. Up front, captain Harry Kane leads a talented attacking unit expected to challenge every opponent in the tournament.

Croatia arrives under the guidance of Zlatko Dalić and remains one of the most experienced sides in international football. The team famously defeated England in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and will look to draw on that experience again.

The spotlight will also fall on Luka Modrić, who is set to make his fifth World Cup appearance at age 40. Croatia will also rely on Joško Gvardiol in defense and Mateo Kovačić in midfield as it attempts to disrupt England’s high-pressing style.

England vs Croatia Stats, Head-to-Head and Odds

The England vs Croatia head-to-head record has produced several memorable encounters over the years. Wednesday’s clash will be the 12th senior men’s meeting between the two nations.

England has won six of the previous 11 meetings, while Croatia has claimed three victories. The remaining two matches ended in draws. Their most recent encounter came during the Euro 2020 group stage, where England secured a narrow 1-0 victory.

The England vs Croatia stats highlight England’s impressive momentum entering the tournament. The Three Lions are riding a streak of ten consecutive competitive victories without conceding a goal. Croatia has shown flashes of quality but has experienced mixed results recently, losing two of its last four international matches.

Sportsbooks list England as the favorite to begin Group L with a victory. Current odds place England at 1.73, a draw at 3.60, and a Croatia win at 4.80. The Opta Supercomputer gives England a 55.9 percent chance of victory, compared to 23.3 percent for a draw and 20.8 percent for a Croatian win.

How to Watch England vs Croatia Live Today and Ticket Information

Fans searching for the England vs Croatia live stream have multiple viewing options worldwide. In the United Kingdom, coverage will air free-to-air on ITV1, with streaming available through ITVX. Irish viewers can watch live on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player.

In the United States, England vs Croatia live today will be shown on FOX and FOX 4K, while Spanish-language coverage is available on Telemundo. Streaming services include FuboTV and YouTube TV. Canadian viewers can watch through TSN, RDS, and CTV2.

Across other regions, Zee5 will provide coverage in India, while SBS One and SBS On Demand will carry the match in Australia. SuperSport will broadcast throughout Sub-Saharan Africa, while beIN Sports and Globo will serve viewers in North Africa and South America.

Demand for tickets has surged ahead of the England vs Croatia match at AT&T Stadium. Secondary market prices currently start around $859, with average resale prices reaching $2,029. Premium pitch-side hospitality packages have climbed beyond $29,000 as fans rush to secure seats for one of the biggest matches of the group stage.