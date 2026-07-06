France Now Appeals Michael Olise Yellow As FIFA Rejects Belgium’s Balogun Appeal

France has appealed to FIFA to rescind Michael Olise’s yellow card from Saturday’s World Cup win over Paraguay, a case now unfolding alongside FIFA’s rejection of Belgium’s appeal in the Folarin Balogun red card affair.

The denial of Belgium’s challenge raises fresh questions about how FIFA will treat France’s request, with Olise facing a potential semifinal absence if the card stands and he is booked again.

Olise was booked during the second half after tangling with Paraguay’s Matias Galarza, who dropped to the turf holding his face. Replay footage reviewed by the French federation shows Olise’s hand gripping only Galarza’s jersey, not making contact with his head or face, according to a report by Adam Crafton of The Athletic.

Michael Olise’s Yellow Card Appeal

Sources familiar with the matter, granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the French federation filed its case directly with FIFA. Olise would miss a possible semifinal against Spain or Portugal if he is cautioned again before then, according to The Athletic.

Balogun was sent off against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the tournament’s opening knockout round. FIFA invoked Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code to suspend the automatic ban for a year, a decision that came after President Donald Trump contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino, according to The Athletic.

The Royal Belgian Football Association appealed that ruling, arguing it undermined the credibility of FIFA’s disciplinary process. FIFA has since denied Belgium’s appeal, leaving Balogun’s suspension lifted and clearing him to remain available for the United States.

UEFA had already weighed in before FIFA’s denial, calling the original suspension a decision that crossed “a red line” for the sport, according to The Athletic. The European governing body’s statement argued the case put the integrity of international competition at risk, a position Belgium’s federation cited directly in its now-rejected appeal.

Sepp Blatter and Gianni Infantino Respond

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter condemned the process in a social media post.

“Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls. They are overturned by rules, evidence and independent bodies,” Blatter wrote, adding that “the question is unavoidable: Quo vadis, FIFA?” in his post. Blatter also warned that “football must never become a playground for political power.”

Infantino answered the criticism through FIFA’s own channels.

“FIFA’s judicial bodies are independent. They operate autonomously, apply the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and decide cases based on the applicable regulations and the specific facts before them,” Infantino said, according to a statement posted by FIFA Media.

Infantino confirmed that he had direct contact with the White House on the Balogun issue.

“I did receive a call from President Donald Trump, just as I receive calls from heads of state, government officials, football stakeholders and business executives from around the world,” he said, adding that the disciplinary committee’s decisions are made independently regardless of who calls him.

France’s federation maintains that its Olise appeal stands on its own merits, separate from the Balogun dispute. FIFA has given no public timeline for a ruling, leaving Olise’s status unresolved heading into Thursday’s quarterfinal against Morocco in Foxborough, Massachusetts.