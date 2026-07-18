France-England Players, Club, Age, Starting Lineup World Cup

Both France and England believed they would move on to the 2026 World Cup final, but had their dreams shattered by Spain and Argentina, respectively.

Now, as both nations are set to face off in a third-place match in Miami, how did they get here?

Following France’s semifinal defeat to Spain, Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise faced criticism for their ineffectiveness, and the team managed just 0.3 xG—its worst in 60 years. Mbappé, in particular, has extra motivation: he trails Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race on assists despite matching his goal tally, and with Messi facing Spain’s tough defense in the final, Mbappé may fancy his chances against a possibly deflated England side.

For England, the stakes center on manager Thomas Tuchel, who drew heavy criticism for overly defensive substitutions that let Argentina complete a late comeback. Having reached major semifinals and finals repeatedly without breaking through, England could still salvage the tournament with a first-ever third-place finish. With Tuchel reportedly set to stay through Euro 2028, motivating a heartbroken squad with fresh legs could define how this World Cup ends for both sides.

That said, here’s the full list of both France’s and England’s players, clubs, ages, and starting lineups.

France Players, Club, Age, Starting Lineup World Cup 2026

Goalkeepers:

Mike Maignan, 31 (age), AC Milan (club) – #16 (kit number)

Robin Risser, 21, Lens – #23

Brice Samba, 32, Rennes – #1

Defenders:

Lucas Digne, 32, Aston Villa – #3

Malo Gusto, 23, Chelsea – #2

Lucas Hernandez, 30, PSG – #21

Theo Hernandez, 28, AC Milan – #19

Ibrahima Konaté, 27, Liverpool – #15

Jules Koundé, 27, Barcelona – #5

Maxence Lacroix, 26, Crystal Palace – #26

William Saliba, 25, Arsenal – #17

Dayot Upamecano, 27, Bayern Munich – #4

Midfielders:

Maghnes Akliouche, 24, Monaco – #25

Rayan Cherki, 22, Manchester City – #24

N’Golo Kanté, 35, Fenerbahçe – #13

Manu Koné, 25, Roma – #6

Adrien Rabiot, 31, AC Milan – #14

Aurelien Tchouaméni, 26, Real Madrid – #8

Warren Zaïre-Emery, 20, PSG – #18

Forwards:

Bradley Barcola, 23, PSG – #12

Ousmane Dembélé, 29, PSG – #7

Désire Doué, 21, PSG – #20

Jean-Philippe Mateta, 29, Crystal Palace – #22

Kylian Mbappé, 27, Real Madrid – #10

Michael Olise, 24, Bayern Munich – #11

Marcus Thuram, 28, Inter Milan – #9

Average Age: 26.7 Average Height: 6’0″

Starting Lineup:

GK: M. Maignan

Defense: RB: M. Gusto CBs: I. Konate, M. Lacroix LB: T. Hernandez

Midfield: CDMs: W. Zaire-Emery, A. Rabiot CAMs: M. Olise, R. Cherki, D. Doue

Forward: K. Mbappe

England Players, Club, Age, Starting Lineup World Cup 2026

Goalkeepers:

Jordan Pickford, 32 (age), Everton (club) – #1 (kit number)

Dean Henderson, 29, Crystal Palace – #13

James Trafford, 23, Manchester City – #23

Defenders:

Dan Burn, 34, Newcastle – #15

Trevoh Chalobah, 27, Chelsea – #12

Marc Guehi, 26, Manchester City – #6

Reece James, 26, Chelsea – #24

Ezri Konsa, 28, Aston Villa – #2

Nico O’Reilly, 21, Manchester City – #3

Jarell Quansah, 23, Bayer Leverkusen – #26

Djed Spence, 25, Tottenham Hotspur – #25

John Stones, 32, free agent (formerly Manchester City) – #5

Midfielders:

Elliot Anderson, 23, Nottingham Forest (transferring to Manchester City) – #8

Jude Bellingham, 23, Real Madrid – #10

Eberechi Eze, 28, Arsenal – #21

Jordan Henderson, 36, Brentford – #14

Kobbie Mainoo, 21, Manchester United – #16

Declan Rice, 27, Arsenal – #4

Forwards:

Morgan Rogers, 23, Aston Villa – #17

Anthony Gordon, 25, Newcastle United (transferring to Barcelona) – #18

Harry Kane, 32, Bayern Munich – #9

Marcus Rashford, 28, Barcelona – #11

Noni Madueke, 24, Arsenal – #20

Bukayo Saka, 24, Arsenal – #7

Ivan Toney, 30, Al-Ahli – #22

Ollie Watkins, 30, Aston Villa – #19

Average Age: 26.9 Average Height: 6’0″

Starting Lineup:

GK: D. Henderson

Defense: RB: J. Quansah CBs: M. Guehi, E. Konsa LB: D. Spence

Midfield: CDM: D. Rice CAM: E. Eze, M. Rogers

Forward: LW: M. Rashford ST: I. Toney RW: B. Saka