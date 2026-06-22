France vs Iraq Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

The France national football team faced the Iraq national football team on June 22 in a crucial Group I match at Lincoln Financial Field. The France vs Iraq encounter carried significant importance for both teams as the group stage entered a critical phase.

France arrived second in the standings with three points after opening their World Cup campaign with a 3–1 victory over the Senegal national football team. Iraq, meanwhile, entered the match without a point following a 4–1 defeat to the Norwegian national football team.

With qualification hopes already under pressure, France vs Iraq represented a must-win situation for the Iraqis and another opportunity for France to move closer to the knockout rounds.

France vs Iraq Match Context and Team News

The buildup to France vs Iraq was affected by weather concerns in Philadelphia. Forecasts warned of heavy rain, lightning, and the possibility of severe storms that could impact kickoff or cause delays under FIFA safety protocols.

France entered the match as overwhelming favorites. Opta’s projections gave the French side an 88.5 percent chance of victory, reflecting the gap in form and squad depth between the teams.

Captain Kylian Mbappé arrived in excellent form after scoring twice in the opening match to become France’s all-time leading scorer. He was expected to lead an attack that also featured Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé, and Bradley Barcola.

Key Players

France’s projected lineup included Mike Maignan, Jules Koundé, William Saliba, and Eduardo Camavinga.

Iraq looked to experienced players such as Zidane Iqbal, Aymen Hussein, and Ali Al-Hamadi to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

With qualification implications and potential weather concerns surrounding the event, this France vs Iraq clash carried major significance in Group I.