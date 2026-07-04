France vs Paraguay Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

The France national football team faced the Paraguay national football team in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash on Saturday at Philadelphia Stadium, with the match deciding a place in the quarterfinals. France entered the knockout match after an impressive group-stage campaign and a commanding 3–0 victory over the Swedish national football team in the Round of 32.

Paraguay, meanwhile, arrived full of confidence after eliminating the German national football team in a dramatic penalty shootout. The winner of France vs Paraguay would advance to face either the Canadian men’s national soccer team or the Moroccan national football team in the quarterfinals.

France vs Paraguay Match Context

The buildup to France vs Paraguay featured one of the tournament’s biggest contrasts. France arrived as one of the favorites to lift the trophy, while Paraguay continued its unexpected run after producing one of the biggest upsets of the World Cup.

Kylian Mbappé remained France’s biggest attacking threat after scoring six goals during the tournament. Paraguay, meanwhile, relied on defensive organization and resilience after overcoming Germany in the previous round.

The match also took place on the United States’ Independence Day, with FIFA organizing a pregame entertainment show before kickoff. Players were also expected to deal with high temperatures, leading tournament organizers to implement cooling breaks and additional heat-management measures.

France entered the match unbeaten against Paraguay with three wins and two draws, including victories at the 1958 and 1998 FIFA World Cups.

Key Storylines

France was considered a strong favorite to progress based on recent form and tournament performances. However, Paraguay had already shown they could compete with the world’s top teams after their victory over Germany.

With a place in the quarterfinals at stake, this France vs Paraguay encounter promised to be one of the standout knockout matches of the FIFA World Cup.