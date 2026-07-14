France vs Spain Live Today Could End One Nation’s World Cup Dream

France vs Spain live today will decide who reaches the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final. The semi-final takes place on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM BST, 3:00 PM EDT, and 2:00 PM local time.

France enters the match with the tournament’s best attack, having scored 16 goals in six matches. Spain arrives with the strongest defense, having allowed only one goal throughout the competition.

The France vs Spain match today brings together two of Europe’s biggest football nations in one of the tournament’s most important games. Fans looking for France vs Spain live stream details, team news, lineup updates, and match information will be watching closely as both teams fight for a place in Sunday’s World Cup Final.

France vs Spain Live Today Lineup and Team News

The France vs Spain lineup could shape one of the biggest matches of the World Cup. The France national football team enters the semi-final with captain Kylian Mbappé leading the attack after scoring eight goals in the tournament. He remains in the race for the Golden Boot as France continues to impress with its pace and finishing.

France also has one injury concern before kickoff. Midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni faces a late fitness test because of a thigh injury.

The Spain national football team continues to rely on its organized defense led by Rodri. Spain’s defense has conceded only once in six matches. Winger Nico Williams starts on the bench after a minor hamstring strain, while Lamine Yamal remains one of Spain’s biggest attacking threats.

France vs Spain Stats, Prediction, and Head-to-Head Record

The France vs Spain stats show two teams with very different strengths. France has scored a tournament-high 16 goals, while Spain has conceded only one goal in six matches.

The France vs Spain head-to-head record slightly favors Spain. La Roja has won 18 meetings compared to France’s 13 victories, while seven matches have ended in draws. Spain also defeated France 2-1 in the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final before winning a 5-4 UEFA Nations League semi-final in June 2025. France’s most recent major competitive victory over Spain came in the 2021 UEFA Nations League Final with a 2-1 win.

The France vs Spain prediction remains close because both teams have dominated in different ways. France has the tournament’s highest-scoring attack, while Spain has built its success on a disciplined defense and possession football.

How to Watch France vs Spain: Live Stream, TV Guide, Odds and Tickets

Fans searching for the France vs Spain live stream can watch the match on several broadcasters worldwide. In the United States, coverage will air on FOX Sports and Telemundo. Viewers in France can watch on TF1 and M6, while Spain’s coverage is available through RTVE. In the United Kingdom, ITV and STV will broadcast the match. Fans in Sub-Saharan Africa can watch France vs Spain live today on SuperSport, while New World TV covers French-speaking African countries.

Bookmakers list France as a slight favorite at +145 to win in 90 minutes, with Spain at +190 and the draw at +210. Dallas Stadium is sold out, with resale tickets starting at around $1,200 and premium seats near the pitch priced at more than $4,500. The winner of France vs Spain today will advance to Sunday’s FIFA World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium, where either England or Argentina awaits.