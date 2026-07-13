FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Winner Predicted: Model

The World Cup is coming down to crunch time with the semifinals taking place this week. The two matches will determine the two sides heading to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, while the other two will play for the third-place finish.

As such, there is huge speculation about which two teams will play for the Jules Rimet Cup next Sunday in Miami.

According to a new data set by the folks at casino.org, the finalists are predicted to be France and Argentina, with the European side taking home its third World Cup.

The prediction is based on the Failure Pressure Index. In an earlier piece here on Heavy, the pre-tournament data showed that Spain had the biggest “choke” rating of the entire tournament. That assessment was based on the astrological signs of the players and managers in the event.

In that earlier post, Spain topped the list. It just so happens that Spain will now play the biggest game of the tourney so far. And it could be the setting that might lead to their crumbling. The data showed Spain with a 79.1% Pressure Failure Rating, with England at 76.8%, Argentina at 75.9%, and France at 74.6%.

With that in mind, here are the model’s FIFA World Cup 2026 final predictions:

France will knock out Spain in the semis.

In particular, the Spanish side will succumb to the pressure as they have the most Cancerians. As renowned astrologer Inbaal Honigman pointed out, the presence of Cancerians at this point in the tourney could lead to a potentially complicated situation.

“The team with the most Cancerians will be the one most likely to buckle under the pressure. That team happens to be Spain,” Honigman noted.

Meanwhile, Argentina will beat England in the other semifinal.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final prediction: France over Argentina.

FIFA World Cup 2026 to Feature Repeat of 2022 Final

In Qatar 2022, France and Argentina played to a 3-3 draw. The South American side prevailed with a 4-2 win in penalty kicks. The victory allowed Argentina to capture its third World Cup title in history.

The same scenario could play out four years later in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final. Argentina will be looking to add its fourth World Cup to team history, while France will be looking to land its second.

For France, making the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final would be its third consecutive appearance. The French squad won its second title in Russia 2018, finishing as the runner-up in 2022.

For Argentina, it would be its third Final during the Lionel Messi era. The Argentine squad lost to Germany in 2014 in Brazil, then won in 2022 in Qatar. A victory would mean a definitive second victory for Messi and an ironclad claim on the GOAT discussion.

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Spain and England Can Still Pull Off Upset

There’s no counting Spain and England out. Both sides have played extremely well, with Spain winning a thrilling match against Belgium. England, for its part, shut down the upstart Norwegian side in their last match.

So, fans shouldn’t discount the Three Lions. The team could very well leave the defending world champions on the pitch and earn their pass to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final.

The same goes for Spain. The overall talent on the squad could give the Iberian side a pass to win its second title in football history.