France vs Spain Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

The France national football team faced the Spain national football team on Tuesday night in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. France vs Spain brought together two of the tournament’s strongest teams, with France entering as the highest-scoring side and Spain boasting the competition’s best defensive record.

A place in Sunday’s World Cup final was at stake, where the winner would meet either the England national football team or the Argentina national football team. The buildup to France vs Spain reflected the importance of the occasion, with both nations just one victory away from the biggest match in international football.

France vs Spain Match Context and Head-to-Head

The buildup to France vs Spain centered on contrasting strengths. France reached the semi-final with 16 goals, the most in the tournament, while Spain had conceded just once in six matches, boasting the best defensive record at the World Cup.

Recent history also favored Spain in knockout meetings. They defeated France 5–4 in the 2025 UEFA Nations League semi-final and won 2–1 in the Euro 2024 semi-final. France’s most recent competitive win over Spain came in the 2021 UEFA Nations League final.

Overall, Spain held a slight historical advantage with 18 victories compared to France’s 13, while seven previous meetings ended in draws.

Team News and Key Players

Kylian Mbappé entered the match chasing the Golden Boot after scoring eight goals during the tournament. France also relied on Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, and Bradley Barcola to support the attack, while Aurélien Tchouaméni faced a late fitness test.

Spain looked to Lamine Yamal, Rodri, and Pedri to control the game, although Nico Williams was expected to begin on the bench due to a hamstring issue.

With world-class talent on both sides, France vs Spain promised to be one of the standout matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Half-Time Update

Spain hold a 1-0 lead over France at halftime in their FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal after a composed first-half display at Dallas Stadium.

Key Match Moments

8′ Yellow Card – France: Adrien Rabiot is booked for a foul on Dani Olmo.

21′ Goal – Spain 1-0 France: Mikel Oyarzabal calmly converts a penalty after Lucas Digne fouls Lamine Yamal inside the penalty area.

29′ Injury – France: William Saliba is forced off with an apparent injury and is replaced by Maxence Lacroix.

30′ Yellow Card – Spain: Marc Cucurella goes into the referee’s notebook.

Spain controlled the rhythm for most of the opening 45 minutes, finishing the half with 56 percent possession while creating the better chances. Their breakthrough came after Lamine Yamal’s dangerous run into the penalty area drew a clumsy challenge from Lucas Digne. Oyarzabal made no mistake from the spot, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to give Spain the lead.

The Spanish side continued to threaten through the lively partnership of Dani Olmo and Yamal, whose quick passing repeatedly unsettled France’s defense. France struggled to create clear opportunities on the counterattack and found it difficult to break down Spain’s organized back line.

The loss of William Saliba to injury added to France’s problems, forcing an early defensive reshuffle before the break. Spain head into the second half with the advantage and look in control, while France must improve in attack to keep their hopes of reaching the World Cup final alive.