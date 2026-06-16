France World Cup Squad 2026: All 26 Players And Their Club Teams

The 2026 France World Cup squad comes into the tournament with high expectations, as with some of the best players on the best club teams in the world, Les Bleus are attempting to recreate the magic they had in their successful 2018 campaign at the competition.

Highlighted by Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, and some of the most talented players on the planet, this France squad is one of the betting favorites to win the 2026 World Cup, along with Spain.

Here’s a look at all 26 players on the French roster as they begin their tournament run.

2026 France World Cup Squad Club Teams

Broken up by position, here are all the club teams for every player on the France World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Rennes), Robin Risser (Lens)

Defenders: Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), Theo Hernandez (Al-Hilal), Lucas Hernandez (PSG), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Jules Koundé (Barcelona), Malo Gusto (Chelsea), Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace)

Midfielders: N’Golo Kanté (Fenerbahce), Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan), Manu Koné (Roma), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaïre-Emery (PSG)

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco), Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Ousmane Dembélé (PSG), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Désiré Doué (PSG), Bradley Barcola (PSG), Rayan Cherki (Manchester City), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace)

Of the 26 players on this France World Cup squad, a majority play on club teams in the French Ligue 1 (8). After that, English Premier League club teams are represented by six players, followed by both the Italian Serie A and Spanish LaLiga leagues with three players each. The German Bundesliga has two players on the France squad, and the Saudi Pro League and Turkish Süper Lig each have one.

More specifically as it relates to the club teams, Paris Saint-Germain is the most represented of the 26 French players with five currently competing on the two-time defending UEFA Champions League winners. After that, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, and Crystal Palace have two of their players on this France squad, while every other team represented has just one player in this group.

As mentioned, while all could be named, Mbappé, Dembélé, Olise, Koundé, Kanté, Doué, and Thuram are the stars to watch during France’s tournament run.

France Schedule For The Tournament

Les Bleus is in Group I alongside Senegal, Norway, and Iraq. Here is the 2026 France World Cup schedule in the group stage:

June 16, 2026: France vs Senegal – New York New Jersey Stadium (3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT)

June 22, 2026: France vs Iraq – Philadelphia Stadium (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)

June 26, 2026: France vs Norway – Boston Stadium (3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT)

The French is tied for the best odds to win the World Cup along with Spain, and is tied for the second-best odds to advance past the group stage. The France schedule includes Norway and a feisty Senegal team could give them a tough test to begin the tournament, but with a stacked squad, they are still expected to run through their first few games.

France has won the World Cup twice (1998 and 2014), finished second twice (2006 and 2022), and finished third twice as well (1958 and 1986). They have lost in the group stage a total of six times, the last occasion coming at the 2010 tournament, which was also the last time Les Bleus failed to win a game at the World Cup.

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But now, after a win in 2018 and a defeat in penalties to Argentina in 2022, this France World Cup squad has high expectations with its top-tier roster of stars. A majority of the players have either won the competition of played in the Final, and in 2026, bowing out any earlier would likely be a disappointment.

France begins their World Cup campaign with Senegal, with the squad and country hoping for a successful run that eventually leads to a third star being added to the famous rooster crest.