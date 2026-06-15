Spain World Cup Squad 2026: All 26 Players And Their Club Teams

The Spain World Cup squad for 2026, while perhaps not as groundbreaking and legendary as their tournament-winning roster from 2010, features some of the best players on the best club teams on the planet as they are set to start their schedule and begin their campaign.

Spain, along with France, is the betting favorite to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but as it relates to La Roja, playing with a roster stacked with stars in Europe’s top-five leagues, they expect to run through their group stage schedule and easily advance to the knockout rounds. After that, hopefully for them, they will win the World Cup for just the second time in the nation’s history.

Ahead of Spain’s World Cup run, here’s a look at their squad and players for the 2026 competition.

Spain World Cup Squad Club Teams

Here are all 26 players on the Spanish squad for the World Cup, and the club teams for each of them:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Club), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan Garcia (Barcelona)

Defenders: Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club)

Midfielders: Pedri Gonzalez (Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Gavi (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid), Mikel Merino (Arsenal)

Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Víctor Muñoz (Osasuna), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

Of the 26 players featured on the 2026 Spain squad, surprisingly, they only play on club teams from a few countries in Europe. Among those include the Spanish LaLiga (17), English Premier League (7), German Bundesliga (1), and French Ligue 1 (1).

The club team with the most players on the Spain World Cup squad is by far and away Barcelona, as nine of their stars are playing for the national team in 2026. After that, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Club, and Arsenal each have three players, while the rest of the club teams represented each have one player on the Spanish side.

Interestingly enough, LaLiga giant, Real Madrid, had none of their Spanish players selected for the World Cup squad. Rival Barcelona has more players available, as they are typically seen as the domestic club team hope for Spain’s top stars rather than the side residing in the capital.

Stars to watch out for, of which there are so many, include Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, both of whom are expected to be limited against Cape Verde due to injury. Also keep an eye out for Marc Cucurella, Fabian Ruiz, and Pedri, all of whom are world-class stars in their own right.

Spain Schedule For The Tournament

Now that you know some of the players, here is Spain’s schedule for the 2026 World Cup. They are competing in Group H alongside Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay.

June 15, 2026: Spain vs Cape Verde – Atlanta Stadium (12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT)

June 21, 2026: Spain vs Saudi Arabia – Atlanta Stadium (12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT)

June 26, 2026: Uruguay vs Spain – Guadalajara Stadium (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Spain is expected to advance past the group stage and into the knockout round. The last time their World Cup campaign ended in the group stage was in 2014, which was on the heels of their first tournament win in 2010.

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Though they only made it past the Round of 16 once in the past 20 years (2010), with a loaded Spain World Cup squad, expectations are sky-high, as they are one of the most talented teams in the competition, with their odds to win the tournament reflecting that.

Spain has been one of the most successful teams recently on the European front, and while the nation’s top-tier squad will be tested in the 2026 World Cup, its players look up to the task.