Germany vs. Curacao: Prediction, Odds & Starting 11 Lineups for World Cup

Germany begins their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Sunday with a Group E clash against Curacao at NRG Stadium in Houston. The four-time world champions enter the tournament looking to rebound from consecutive group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022, while Curacao will make history by playing in its first-ever World Cup match.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side arrives in strong form, carrying a nine-game winning streak into the tournament. Germany’s attack is led by Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala, Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz, and experienced forward Kai Havertz.

Ahead of the tournament, midfielder Leon Goretzka explained the team’s motivation, telling FIFA.com: “We want to put things right. The memories don’t really bother us anymore, but it’s true that the sense of euphoria and that togetherness with the fans perhaps aren’t quite there at the moment.”

For Curacao, simply reaching the World Cup is a landmark achievement. The Caribbean nation, coached by Dick Advocaat, became the smallest country by population to qualify for the tournament. Midfielder Livano Comenencia expressed confidence despite the challenge ahead, saying, “We’re going to surprise a lot of people. As soon as the game gets under way, anything can happen.”

Germany Enter Group E as Favorites

Germany secured its place at the World Cup by winning UEFA qualifying Group A and arrives in Houston after a run of impressive results, including a 2-1 victory over the United States.

Nagelsmann has built his team around young creative stars Musiala and Wirtz, while veterans Manuel Neuer and Joshua Kimmich provide experience. Germany has scored freely in recent matches and will view the opening game as an opportunity to establish momentum before facing the Ivory Coast and Ecuador later in the group stage.

Curacao’s route to the tournament was equally impressive. The Blue Wave went unbeaten through both the second and third rounds of CONCACAF qualifying, recording seven wins and three draws.

Veteran manager Dick Advocaat, 78, becomes the oldest coach in World Cup history. Manchester United academy product Tahith Chong described the excitement surrounding the team’s debut, saying, “I don’t think the island has slept yet. With the World Cup, the people enjoy it and the atmosphere is crazy down there.”

Germany Starting XI Lineup vs Curacao

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, Nathaniel Brown

Midfielders: Aleksandar Pavlovic, Felix Nmecha

Attacking Midfielders: Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz

Forward: Kai Havertz

Curacao Starting XI Lineup vs Germany

Goalkeeper: Eloy Room

Defenders: Sherel Floranus, Riechedly Bazoer, Armando Obispo, Dylan Fonville

Midfielders: Tahith Chong, Juninho Bacuna, Leandro Bacuna, Livano Comenencia

Forwards: Sontje Hansen, Jurgen Locadia

The lineup released by Curacao confirms the inclusion of Room, Floranus, Juninho Bacuna, Comenencia, Locadia, Leandro Bacuna, Hansen, Obispo, Chong, Bazoer, and Fonville for the nation’s historic World Cup opener.

Germany vs. Curacao Odds

The odds below are from FanDuel Sportsbook:

Germany: -2000

Curacao: +4000

Draw: +1900

This will be the first meeting between Germany and Curacao in any competition. Germany enters as one of the tournament’s established powers, while Curacao begins a new chapter in its football history with its World Cup debut on one of the sport’s biggest stages.