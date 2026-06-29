Germany vs Paraguay Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Germany national football team faced the Paraguay national football team on Monday in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash, with Germany vs Paraguay marking the start of the knockout phase for both nations.

Germany entered the match after finishing top of Group E with six points despite a 2–1 defeat to the Ecuador national football team in their final group game. Paraguay qualified as one of the best third-placed teams from Group D after defeating the Turkish national football team and drawing with the Australian national soccer team.

With a place in the Round of 16 at stake, Germany vs Paraguay carried added significance because the winner would advance to face either the France national football team or the Sweden national football team on July 4.

Germany vs Paraguay Match Preview

Germany reached the knockout stage by winning two of their three group matches. They opened the tournament with a 7–1 victory over the Curaçao national football team, then defeated the Ivory Coast national football team 2–1. Their only setback came against Ecuador, but the six-point total was enough to secure first place in Group E.

Paraguay’s route was more difficult. After losing 4–1 to the United States men’s national soccer team, they responded with a crucial 1–0 victory over Türkiye before earning a goalless draw against Australia to book a place in the knockout rounds.

Team News and Key Players

Germany was without defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with an ankle injury. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann was expected to rely on his experienced attacking players to lead the challenge.

Paraguay welcomed back Miguel Almirón after suspension, while midfielder Diego Gómez missed the match because of yellow-card accumulation.

With extra time and penalties available if needed, this Germany vs Paraguay showdown promised to be one of the standout matches of the Round of 32.