FIFA President Gianni Infantino Hit With Congressional Scrutiny Over Donald Trump Ties

FIFA president Gianni Infantino celebrated the World Cup tournament in the United States, repeatedly describing it as historic.

On Sunday, he even posted a message on Instagram calling out the haters.

Now, one week after the final, the relationship with Donald Trump that helped bring him close to the center of the event has created new attention.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, has asked Infantino to sit for a transcribed interview and turn over records detailing FIFA’s contacts with President Donald Trump, his administration and the Trump Organization.

The request, outlined in a letter obtained by The Athletic, carries an Aug. 9 deadline for the documents.

Raskin can’t currently force Infantino into the interview while Democrats remain in the House minority.

His letter still creates a marker FIFA may have difficulty dismissing, particularly with control of the House at stake in November.

Raskin Demands FIFA Records Beyond Trump Phone Call

The inquiry reaches beyond the phone call that placed FIFA’s independence under greater scrutiny during the World Cup.

Trump acknowledged asking Infantino to review the suspension of United States striker Folarin Balogun after his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

FIFA later suspended the automatic one-match ban, allowing Balogun to face Belgium. Infantino said the matter was handled by FIFA’s independent judicial bodies, though the Associated Press reported that UEFA called the decision a “red line.”

Raskin is seeking communications dating to 2024, visitor logs for FIFA’s offices in Miami and New York and records of anything of value provided to Trump, administration officials, their families or associated businesses.

The request includes gifts, prizes, public appearances and FIFA’s lease at Trump Tower.

The letter also directs FIFA to preserve messages sent through Signal, Telegram, WhatsApp, X and Truth Social.

Raskin is attempting to establish whether the public displays between Infantino and Trump were accompanied by private discussions involving federal enforcement, business arrangements or decisions affecting the tournament.

Those displays included the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize presented to Trump in December and a reception at Trump Tower before the World Cup final.

FIFA said the tournament drew more than 6.6 million spectators, while Infantino praised Trump and the United States during the New York event.

The White House rejected the premise of the inquiry.

Spokesman Davis Ingle told The Athletic that Trump delivered a safe and seamless tournament and generated billions of dollars in revenue across the host cities.

Midterm Stakes Turn Request Into Future Threat

The immediate interview request may depend on Infantino’s cooperation.

The longer-term concern for FIFA is what happens if Democrats win the House.

Raskin could become Judiciary Committee chairman and gain subpoena power, turning a voluntary request into a formal investigation.

The Athletic reported that a Democratic source familiar with the effort warned that current oversight questions could become compulsory inquiries after the midterm elections.

The letter also connects FIFA’s Trump relationship to other questions involving the Justice Department and World Cup consumers.

Raskin asked about the administration’s handling of cases tied to international soccer corruption and requested government communications about FIFA’s ticketing practices.

Attorneys general in four states are already examining complaints involving variable prices, seating maps and premium categories.

Infantino was already facing pressure abroad.

More than 70 European lawmakers have called for an investigation into FIFA’s political neutrality, and the Norwegian Football Federation has said it plans to file a formal complaint over Trump’s involvement in the Balogun matter.

The International Olympic Committee declined to take up a related complaint because it viewed FIFA governance as outside its jurisdiction, Reuters reported.

The tournament is over. But the examination of how it was managed may be beginning.