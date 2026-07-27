FIFA President Gianni Infantino Issues Blunt Message to Critics After World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has responded to criticism of his leadership and the organization’s handling of the 2026 World Cup with a lengthy message defending the soccer tournament and its legacy.

In a 15-slide Instagram post shared Sunday, Infantino accused critics of “spreading hate and false rumors” while FIFA focused on delivering what he described as the world’s biggest sporting event.

The statement, which was reposted to FIFA’s official Instagram account, came after a tournament that generated debate over travel restrictions, ticket prices, safety concerns and disciplinary decisions.

Infantino also suggested critics should “meditate, pray or watch a football match” instead of focusing on negativity.

Gianni Infantino Defends FIFA and the 2026 World Cup

Infantino addressed journalists and critics directly in his message, saying they missed the positive moments created during the tournament.

“To all of you who missed watching kids, babies, grandparents, and parents come together for the beautiful game, I say sorry that the matches are now over and sorry that you missed all that joy and togetherness,” Infantino wrote. “Sorry that you were so consumed by hate and criticism that you missed it all.”

He continued, “To those behind their pens and papers, behind their screens spreading hate and false rumors, I want to say that while you are sitting behind, we at FIFA are on the front lines organizing, working hard, and delivering the best show in the world.”

Infantino described the World Cup as a tournament that “celebrated humanity at its best” and claimed it featured “no incidents, 100% safety and security, only joy and happiness.”

Safety Claims Come Amid World Cup Controversies

Infantino’s comments drew attention because they did not reference several controversies that occurred during the tournament.

Among them were the deaths of four people during celebrations in Mexico City following Mexico’s round-of-32 victory over Ecuador. According to Mexico City’s public health authority, three victims died from asphyxiation after medical responders performed CPR, while Health Secretary Nadine Gasman later confirmed a fourth death.

The day after the tragedy, Infantino shared condolences in a separate Instagram post, but he did not mention the incident in his latest statement.

The FIFA president also defended the organization’s handling of Iran’s participation despite ongoing geopolitical tensions involving co-host United States.

He wrote that FIFA had “worked tirelessly to unite two countries at war” and said Iran entered the country “without incident or conflict.”

However, Iran captain Mehdi Taremi described the tournament as a “disaster” because of visa and travel restrictions affecting members of the country’s federation.

Travel restrictions also affected supporters from Iran, Haiti, Senegal and Ivory Coast.

During the group stage, Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly told The Athletic, “I think that every team can have their people, so I don’t understand why people from Africa cannot have their people.”

Somali referee Omar Artan was also prevented from entering the United States before the tournament after a White House official alleged he had an “association with suspected members of terror organizations.”

FIFA Still Faces Questions Over Balogun Decision

Infantino also defended FIFA as questions continue surrounding the organization’s disciplinary decision involving United States forward Folarin Balogun.

Balogun received a red card during the United States’ round-of-32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, triggering an automatic one-match suspension.

However, FIFA’s disciplinary committee later suspended the sanction, making Balogun eligible to face Belgium in the next round.

President Donald Trump later said he called Infantino to ask that the case be reviewed.

Although Infantino denied political interference, the decision drew criticism from UEFA, the Belgian football federation and dozens of European Union lawmakers.

The Norwegian Football Federation has since announced plans to file a formal complaint with FIFA over Trump’s role in the suspension reversal. Federation president Lise Klaveness confirmed the complaint is being prepared.