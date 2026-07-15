Harry’s Kane’s Wife, Katie Goodland, Sends Message on England Before Argentina Game

Harry Kane’s wife, Katie Goodland, has been cheering on England during the team’s impressive run at the World Cup. Goodland has been rocking several custom Boss gameday fits with Kane’s signature No. 9 England jersey slightly altered.

During England’s thrilling win over Norway, Goodland wore the team’s alternate red kit with Kane’s name on the side. Ahead of England’s clash against Argentina, Goodland took to social media to celebrate the team’s victory by posting a photo of the couple sitting in the stands.

“Semi finals here we come 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿,” Goodland noted in a July 13, Instagram post.

Kane reacted to his wife’s post by commenting with a heart emoji along as well as a smiley face with hearts. Goodland has been enjoying England’s trip around the States during the World Cup.

Kane’s wife found the team’s trip to Texas of particular interest. Goodland gave fans a recap of her 24 hours in Dallas.

“24 hours in Dallas 🤠,” Goodland explained in the June 19, Instagram post. “1. Let’s gooo 2. Goosebumps 3. Howdy Dallas 4. You look like you love me 5. Player of the match.

“6. Goosebumps again 7. USA 8. Landman territory 9. My first Rodeo 10. Cowboys 11. Disco saddle 12. Rodeo Cam 13.The best fans 🦁 🦁 🦁.”

Here’s what you need to know about Kane and his wife amid England’s World Cup run.

Harry Kane & Wife, Katie Goodland, Held Secret Wedding in 2019

The couple were childhood friends which decades later evolved into marriage. Kane and Goodland got married in 2019 via a secret wedding with a location that has still yet to be revealed.

“… In June 2019, they married during an intimate ceremony at an undisclosed location,” Mirror’s Cally Brooks wrote in a July 5, 2026, story titled, “Harry Kane’s life off-pitch – childhood sweetheart wife, £30m mansion and adorable kids.”

“Neither Harry nor Kate revealed exactly where the wedding took place, choosing instead to keep the celebrations largely private. However, they did share several photographs from the day with fans online.”

The couple are the proud parents of four kids: Ivy, Vivienne, Louis, and Henry.

Harry Kane on Wife, Kate: ‘I’m Lucky That I’ve Got a Childhood Sweetheart’

Kane has had quite a career including most recently with stellar stretches at Bayern Munich and Tottenham. Prior to Kane’s stardom, the striker’s early stops included short stints at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City.

Goodland has had an up-close look at all the ups and downs of Kane’s career. The star pointed to this reality as one of the reasons their marriage works.

“If I was single now and meeting people, you’d never know if they were with you for the right reasons,” Kane said of his relationship with his wife, per The Mirror.

“Is it the money? You’d never really know. So I’m lucky that I’ve got a childhood sweetheart.”

England Manager Thomas Tuchel on Harry Kane: ‘He Decides All the Matches for Us’

On the pitch, England manager Thomas Tuchel relies on Kane as the team’s captain and leader. Tuchel explained why England’s World Cup fate is largely tied to Kane.

“We speak every match about him as he decides all the matches for us,” Tuchel stated, per ESPN. “I’m running out of words and different ways to describe him. He’s our leader. He’s our captain. He leads by example.

“He’s in the shape of his life and in the highest peak of his career. He has the mindset of a team player. He’s ready to lead by example and to push everybody.”