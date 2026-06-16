How to Watch France vs Senegal Live Today: World Cup 2026 Preview, Stats, Lineup

France and Senegal face off today, June 16, 2026, in a highly anticipated first-round match of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Group I game is held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM ET and 19:00 GMT. Both countries start their World Cup runs with high hopes and significant stakes. France arrives as one of the tournament favorites with a squad packed with world-class talent, while Senegal hopes to make another statement on football’s biggest stage. The match also brings back memories of Senegal’s famous victory over France at the 2002 World Cup.

France vs Senegal Live Today Lineup and Team News

France enters the tournament with one of the strongest squads in the competition. Head coach Didier Deschamps is leading Les Bleus in what is expected to be his final major tournament with the national team.

The France versus Senegal lineup is anticipated to include Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembélé in the attacking role. France also received positive fitness news before kickoff, with defenders William Saliba and Jules Koundé recovering from minor injuries.

Senegal arrives under coach Pape Thiaw with a squad that combines experienced players and emerging talent. The attack is expected to be led by Sadio Mané and Nicolas Jackson. Senegal also received a major boost after veteran defender Kalidou Koulibaly was cleared to play.

France vs Senegal Stats, Head-to-Head, and Prediction

The France vs Senegal stats reveal a surprising historical record. Senegal has won two of the three previous meetings between the countries, giving the African side the edge in the head-to-head record.

The most famous meeting came during the 2002 FIFA World Cup when Senegal defeated defending champions France 1-0 in Seoul. That result remains one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history and still stands as a landmark moment for African football.

France enters the match in good form after winning three of its last four matches, including a 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland in its final warm-up game. Senegal qualified comfortably for the tournament after finishing first in its CAF qualifying group and recently played out a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia.

The France vs Senegal prediction discussion has largely focused on France’s squad depth and experience. However, Senegal’s strong record against France and proven ability to compete on the biggest stage suggest a competitive contest.

Bookmakers list France as the favorite. Current odds have France at 1/2 (-210), a draw at 7/2 (+320), and Senegal at 13/2 (+600). The market for over 2.5 goals is set at even odds.

How to Watch France vs Senegal Live Today and Ticket Information

Fans looking for France vs Senegal live stream options have several choices worldwide. In the United States, the match will air on FOX Sports, while Spanish-language coverage will be available through Telemundo and Peacock. Streaming options also include Fubo.

In Canada, viewers can watch on TSN and RDS, with streaming available through CTV and Crave. In the United Kingdom, the match will be shown free-to-air on BBC One and streamed through BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

French viewers can watch through TF1 and beIN Sports France. Across Sub-Saharan Africa, SuperSport holds the broadcasting rights, while viewers in North Africa can follow the coverage on Al Jazeera Sport. In Australia, SBS will carry the match, while Sky Sport provides coverage in New Zealand.

France vs Senegal live today will be played in front of a full house at MetLife Stadium. The 82,500-capacity venue has sold out through official channels. Verified resale platforms report average ticket prices of about $1,389, with entry-level tickets starting around $465 and premium hospitality packages reaching as high as $30,526. Ticket purchases remain limited to four per household.