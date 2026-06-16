How to Watch Iraq vs Norway Live Today: World Cup Preview, Team News, Stats, Prediction

Iraq vs Norway, live today, opens Group I at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both nations carrying the weight of history into Boston. Iraq returns to football’s biggest stage for the first time in 40 years and is making only its second World Cup appearance. Norway also ends a long wait, returning to the tournament after a 28-year absence.

With France and Senegal also in Group I, every point is likely to be crucial in the race for the knockout rounds. The Iraq vs Norway match today gives both teams an opportunity to make an early statement before facing the group favorites.

Iraq vs Norway Team News and Match Preview

The Iraq vs Norway lineup battle highlights two teams with very different styles. Iraq secured its place at the World Cup through a demanding inter-confederation play-off victory over Bolivia. Under coach Graham Arnold, the Lions of Mesopotamia have built their success on discipline, organization, and resilience.

The Iraq vs Norway team news centers on star striker Aymen Hussein, who enters the tournament with 33 international goals in 94 appearances. Iraq recently showed its defensive strength by holding European champions Spain to a draw in a World Cup warm-up match. Arnold’s side is expected to remain compact defensively and look for opportunities on the counterattack.

Norway arrives with strong momentum after dominating European qualifying under manager Ståle Solbakken. The team boasts one of the most dangerous attacking units in the tournament, led by Erling Haaland and captain Martin Ødegaard.

Haaland ended qualifying as Europe’s leading scorer with 16 goals, while Ødegaard continues to be the main creative presence in midfield. Norway is expected to focus on ball possession and apply early pressure from the start.

Iraq vs Norway Stats, Head-to-Head and Prediction

The Iraq vs Norway stats reveal the challenge facing Iraq. Norway averages 1.8 goals per game while conceding 1.0. Iraq averages 0.8 goals scored per match and 1.0 goals conceded per game.

The Iraq vs Norway head-to-head record contains no previous competitive meetings. This World Cup opener will be the first-ever senior competitive international match between the two countries.

Bookmakers have installed Norway as the clear favorite. Norway is available at around 2/9 (1.19) to win, while a draw ranges from 6/1 to 13/2. Iraq is priced between 14/1 and 15/1 to claim victory.

The Iraq vs Norway prediction from major media outlets also favors Norway. ESPN forecasts a 2-0 win for the Europeans, while CBS Sports predicts a 3-0 scoreline. However, Iraq’s recent defensive performances suggest the team could make life difficult for one of Europe’s most talented squads.

Iraq vs Norway Live Stream, Tickets and Global TV Guide

Fans looking for the Iraq vs Norway live stream can watch the match on several broadcasters worldwide. The game kicks off at 22:00 UTC, which is 6:00 PM local time in Boston.

In the United States, the match will air on FOX Sports and Telemundo, with streaming available through the Fox Sports App and Peacock. Canadian viewers can watch on CTV and TSN, with streaming through TSN+. In the United Kingdom, coverage will be available on BBC One and ITV, with BBC iPlayer and ITVX providing streaming options.

Viewers in Norway can watch through TV2 Norge and NRK, with streaming available on TV2 Play and NRK TV. Fans in Iraq and across the Middle East and North Africa region can follow the match on beIN Sports and Alkass, with streaming through beIN CONNECT. In India, the match will be available on Sports18 and JioCinema. Australian viewers can watch on SBS and SBS VICELAND, while viewers across Sub-Saharan Africa can follow the game on SuperSport and SuperSport on DStv Stream.

The Iraq vs Norway match will take place at Gillette Stadium in Boston, which holds 66,829 spectators. Last-minute tickets remain available through secondary marketplaces, with prices starting at approximately $275 for standard seats and significantly higher costs for premium lower-tier locations.