2026 FIFA World Cup Schedule Creates Growing Problem for Millions of Fans

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has only just begun, but many fans in Europe and Africa are already struggling with one issue: sleep. The expanded 48-team tournament is being played across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, creating major time-zone challenges for millions of viewers outside North America.

To protect players from extreme summer temperatures, FIFA scheduled many matches in the evening at host venues. The decision follows concerns raised during last year’s Club World Cup, when players reported difficulties playing in intense heat. As a result, the FIFA World Cup group stage features 13 different kickoff times, with nearly half of the 72 matches starting between midnight and 5 a.m. British Summer Time.

While the schedule benefits local audiences and television markets in North America, supporters in Europe and Africa are being forced to stay up all night to watch matches live.

FIFA World Cup Kickoff Times Spark Frustration Among Fans

The FIFA World Cup schedule has become a major talking point during the tournament’s opening week. Fans across Europe have taken to social media to express frustration over the lack of daytime matches.

“Not having World Cup football during the day is an absolute joke. Having to wait until the evening is painful,” wrote Anfield.

Another supporter, Stanley, highlighted the gap between matches during the workday, posting: “Not having a World Cup game at 12 pm is terrible, man. Tf I’m supposed to do at work until 3???”

Some fans even called for earlier starts in North America. “Why are Americans still sleeping by this time? Wake up and start the World Cup games, ffs,” wrote Opresii.

The complaints reflect the reality facing supporters in Europe, where several matches begin long after midnight and continue into the early hours.

Europe and Africa Fans Lose Sleep Following the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Fans in Europe and Africa have been among the hardest hit by the 2026 FIFA World Cup schedule. Host cities in the central and western parts of North America have produced some of the latest viewing times.

Kansas City hosts five group-stage matches, all of which start during the early morning hours in the United Kingdom. Some kickoff times fall as late as 3 a.m. BST. Matches in San Francisco and Vancouver can begin at 5 a.m. BST, while some games in Mexico start at 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. for European viewers.

African supporters face similar challenges. In North African countries operating in UTC+1, matches are scheduled between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time. In South Africa, many games begin at 9 p.m. and finish after midnight.

Fans have openly discussed the impact on their daily routines. Christina wrote, “Stayed up way past my bedtime last night and idk how I used to do that several nights a week.”

Adeniyi shared a similar experience, posting, “Imagine sleeping all day just because you watched a midnight World Cup match… anyway we go again today!”

FIFA Defends the FIFA World Cup Schedule

FIFA says the FIFA World Cup schedule reflects the challenge of hosting matches across 16 cities spread throughout three countries. The governing body has also emphasized the need to protect players from heat stress during the summer tournament.

A recent survey by telecom provider EE found that more than 80 percent of UK football fans believe the kickoff times will reduce the number of matches they watch live. Around one-quarter said they would focus mainly on their national team and knockout-stage matches while relying on highlights for other games.

Not everyone agrees with the criticism. Simon Harris argued that expectations from some supporters are unrealistic, writing, “The sheer number of people in the UK who believe every match at the World Cup should be scheduled at a time to suit the UK audience is genuinely frightening.”

FIFA notes that some high-profile matches still start at viewer-friendly evening times in Europe. The organization also expects fewer difficult kickoff times during the knockout rounds. The semi-finals and final at MetLife Stadium are scheduled to be more accessible for audiences in Europe and Africa.

For now, however, the FIFA World Cup schedule remains a challenge for millions of supporters. As the tournament continues, many fans will keep setting alarms, staying up late, and sacrificing sleep to follow football’s biggest event.