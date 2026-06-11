How to Watch South Korea vs Czech Republic Live Today: FIFA World Cup Preview, Stats, Lineup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins for South Korea and the Czech Republic tonight as the two nations meet in a crucial Group A opener at the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico. South Korea vs. the Czech Republic live today marks one of the most important matches of the opening round, with both teams looking to start their World Cup campaign with three points.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM local time on Thursday, June 11, in Guadalajara. South Korea enters the tournament in strong form after an unbeaten qualification campaign in Asia, while the Czech Republic returns to the World Cup stage for the first time in 20 years.

With experienced leaders, proven goal scorers, and valuable points at stake, South Korea vs. the Czech Republic today could set the tone for both nations throughout the tournament.

South Korea vs. the Czech Republic Live Today Lineup and Team News

The South Korea vs Czech Republic lineup features several players with experience at the highest level of club football.

South Korea arrives under manager Hong Myung-bo after a dominant AFC qualifying campaign. The team remained unbeaten and impressed with its organized structure and quick attacking transitions. Captain Son Heung-min, now playing for Los Angeles FC, leads the attack and remains the biggest threat going forward. He is expected to receive support from Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Hwang Hee-chan.

At the back, Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae anchors the defense and will play a key role in limiting the Czech Republic’s scoring opportunities.

The Czech Republic enters the tournament after surviving a difficult European playoff path. Managed by Miroslav Koubek, the team secured qualification through a dramatic penalty shootout and now returns to the World Cup for the first time since 2006.

West Ham United midfielder Tomáš Souček is expected to control play in midfield, while Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick remains the team’s primary attacking weapon. The Czech approach is expected to rely on physical defending, disciplined organization, and efficient counterattacks.

South Korea vs Czech Republic Stats, Head-to-Head, and Prediction

The South Korea vs Czech Republic stats reveal an interesting history despite this being their first competitive meeting.

The two nations have never faced each other in a competitive senior men’s international match. However, they have met four times in international friendlies. The Czech Republic holds a slight advantage with two wins, one draw, and one defeat.

South Korea earned a 2-1 victory in the most recent meeting between the countries in Prague in June 2016.

Tournament experience also favors South Korea. This marks the country’s 11th consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance, highlighting its consistency on the global stage. The Czech Republic, meanwhile, has struggled to establish itself at the tournament since the breakup of Czechoslovakia. It’s only previous World Cup appearance as an independent nation came in 2006.

The South Korea vs Czech Republic prediction market points to a closely contested match. South Korea enters as a slight favorite at +140. The Czech Republic is listed at +195, while a draw carries odds of +220.

South Korea vs Czech Republic Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans looking for the South Korea vs Czech Republic live stream have several viewing options around the world.

In the United States, FOX and FS1 will provide English-language coverage, while Telemundo will carry the match in Spanish. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET and 7:00 PM PT.

Across South America, viewers can watch through DirecTV Sports and TyC Sports, with kickoff at 11:00 PM BRT and ART.

In the United Kingdom, ITV1 and ITVX will broadcast South Korea vs Czech Republic live today, with additional coverage available through BBC platforms. Central European viewers can follow the match through regional broadcasters, including ČT Sport in the Czech Republic. The game begins at 3:00 AM CET on Friday.

In South Korea, JTBC and Coupang Play will broadcast South Korea vs Czech Republic live, with kickoff scheduled for 11:00 AM KST on Friday. SuperSport will carry coverage throughout Sub-Saharan Africa at 2:00 AM CAT, while Australian viewers can watch on SBS and Optus Sport at 12:00 PM AEST.

The South Korea vs Czech Republic match is officially sold out at Guadalajara Stadium. Fans seeking tickets have been directed to FIFA’s official resale platform, where limited seats may still become available because of high demand.