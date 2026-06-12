How to Watch USA vs Paraguay Live Today: FIFA World Cup Preview, Stats

The United States Men’s National Team begins its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Paraguay tonight, Friday, June 12, at the Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) in Inglewood, California. Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM local Pacific Time, 9:00 PM Eastern Time, and 1:00 AM GMT on June 13. The USA vs. Paraguay live matchup today opens Group D, which also includes Türkiye and Australia.

Both teams know a strong start could shape the race for the knockout stage. The United States enters the tournament as one of the host nations and hopes to take advantage of home support. Paraguay returns to the World Cup for the first time in 16 years and arrives with a reputation for defensive discipline.

Fans searching for the USA vs Paraguay live stream options, lineup updates, and match information will have plenty to watch in this important opening fixture.

USA vs Paraguay Live Today Lineup and Team News

The USA vs Paraguay lineup will be closely watched as both teams prepare for a critical group-stage match. United States coach Mauricio Pochettino is expected to rely on captain Tim Ream and star attacker Christian Pulisic as the team looks to start the tournament with a victory.

The United States has shown attacking quality in recent matches, but it enters the tournament after conceding 11 goals across its last four warm-up games. Improving defensive stability will be a major focus against a Paraguay side that is comfortable playing without much possession.

Paraguay manager Gustavo Alfaro brings a disciplined squad built around organization and physical defending. Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almirón remains one of the team’s most dangerous players and will lead many of Paraguay’s counterattacks. The USA vs Paraguay team news story centers on whether the American defense can handle Paraguay’s direct style of play.

USMNT vs Paraguay Stats, Prediction, and Head-to-Head Record

The USA vs Paraguay stats show a closely contested history between the two nations. The United States currently holds a three-match winning streak against Paraguay.

The most recent meeting came on November 15, 2025, when the United States earned a 2-1 friendly victory thanks to goals from Gio Reyna and Folarin Balogun. Before that, the teams met in a 2018 friendly and the 2016 Copa América group stage, with the United States winning both matches by 1-0 scores.

Paraguay qualified for the World Cup through a strong defensive campaign. The team conceded only 10 goals across 18 CONMEBOL qualifying matches. Those numbers highlight why the USMNT vs Paraguay prediction discussion points toward a tight contest. Betting markets list the United States as the favorite at -104, while Paraguay is priced at +335. A draw is available at +245, and many bettors expect a low-scoring match with Under 2.5 goals favored.

USA vs Paraguay Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans looking for the USMNT vs Paraguay live stream can watch through several broadcasters around the world. In the United States, English-language coverage will air on FOX and the FOX Sports App, while Spanish-language coverage will be available on Telemundo and Peacock.

In the United Kingdom, viewers can watch on ITV1 and stream through ITVX. France will carry coverage on TF1, while Germany’s broadcast is available through ARD and ZDF. Fans in Paraguay can watch on SNT and Telefuturo.

Australian viewers can follow the USMNT vs Paraguay live broadcast on SBS and SBS On Demand. In India, the match will stream on Zee5. Across Sub-Saharan Africa, coverage will be available on SuperSport. FIFA+ replays will also be available through DAZN in supported regions.

Ticket demand remains high for today’s USA vs. Paraguay match. Category 3 tickets are listed at around $1,120 through official FIFA channels, while secondary marketplaces have seats starting at $652. Premium seating options average roughly $1,325 as fans prepare for one of the most anticipated opening matches of the tournament.