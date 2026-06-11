How to Watch 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony Live: Schedule, Performers, TV Channels

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to break new ground even before the first kick. For the first time, FIFA will stage three separate opening ceremonies across three countries instead of hosting a single event in one stadium. Co-hosts Mexico, Canada, and the United States will each present their own ceremony as the tournament begins across North America.

The new format is designed to accommodate the expanded 48-team tournament and the unprecedented three-country hosting setup. Each ceremony will start exactly 90 minutes before the host nation’s opening match. Fans around the world searching for how to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony live will have multiple opportunities to tune in over two days.

The celebrations will combine music, culture, FIFA traditions, and official tournament presentations before the action starts on the field.

2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony Schedule and Start Times

The Opening Ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held at three major venues over two days.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony is set for Thursday, June 11, at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca. The ceremony starts at 11:30 a.m. local time, 5:30 p.m. GMT across Africa, and 1:30 p.m. ET in the United States.

Canada will hold the second ceremony at Toronto Stadium on Friday, June 12. The event starts at 1:30 p.m. local time, corresponding to 5:30 p.m. GMT in Africa and 1:30 p.m. ET in North America.

The United States will stage the final ceremony at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on June 12. That event starts at 4:30 PM local time, 11:30 PM Africa Time (GMT), and 7:30 PM Eastern Time.

Each ceremony has been scheduled to begin exactly 90 minutes before the opening match involving the host nation.

2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony: Performers, Entertainment, and Events

FIFA and its production partners have designed the events as fast-moving cultural showcases rather than lengthy concerts. The artistic segments are expected to last about 30 minutes while still highlighting each host country’s identity.

Producer Marco Balich has connected all three ceremonies through a common creative theme centered on the FIFA World Cup Trophy. Each nation will view the trophy through the lens of its unique traditions and culture. Mexico’s presentation will feature papel picado, the traditional decorative paper art associated with celebrations. The United States ceremony will showcase a large hologram of the World Cup Trophy.

Traditional FIFA protocols will remain part of every event. Fans can expect official welcoming speeches, a parade featuring the flags of all 48 participating nations, and the ceremonial presentation of the official match ball.

Mexico City’s ceremony will feature performances by Maná, J Balvin, Alejandro Fernández, and the first live performance of the tournament’s official song, “Dai Dai,” by Shakira and Burna Boy.

Toronto’s event will showcase Canadian stars Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette.

Los Angeles will host performances from Katy Perry, LISA, Rema, and Future as part of the United States celebration.

Guide to Watching the 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony Live

Fans around the world will have several viewing options as FIFA distributes live 4K coverage through its International Broadcast Center.

In Africa, viewers can watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony live on SportyTV and the SportyTV YouTube Channel. Fans across the region can follow the event live on SuperSport and DStv Stream, while viewers in Ghana can tune in through Channel One TV.

In the U.S., coverage in English will be accessible via Fox and FS1. Fans can also stream the ceremonies free through the Tubi app. Coverage in Spanish will be accessible via Telemundo and Peacock.

Canadian viewers can watch through TSN and CTV.

In the United Kingdom, ITV1 and ITVX will carry the Mexico ceremony, while BBC One and BBC iPlayer will broadcast the Canada and United States ceremonies. Broadcasters across Europe, including ARD and ZDF in Germany and TF1 in France, will also provide coverage.

Fans in India can watch through Sports18 or stream on JioCinema. Australian viewers can stream all three ceremonies live and on demand through SBS On Demand.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony will introduce a new chapter in tournament history, with three countries hosting separate celebrations before the world’s biggest football event officially gets underway.