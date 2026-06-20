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Ivory Coast World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 14: Players of Cote d'Ivoire line up for the team photographs before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match between Cote D'Ivoire and Ecuador at Philadelphia Stadium on June 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Ivory Coast look to make more noise after a 1-0 victory against Ecuador to start off their 2026 World Cup campaign.

Manager Emerse Faé looks to stun the world in their next matchup against Germany on June 20th in Toronto, Canada.

That said, here’s a full list of Ivory Coast’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for Ivory Coast World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 Ivory Coast World Cup squad, also known as Les Éléphants.

Goalkeepers:

Yahia Fofana

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 14: Yahia Fofana #1 of Cote d’Ivoire during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match between Cote D’Ivoire and Ecuador at Philadelphia Stadium on June 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Yahia Fofana, 25 (age), Çaykur Rizespor (club) – #1 (kit number)

Mohamed Kone, 24, Charleroi – #16

Alban Lafont, 23, Panathinaikos – #23

Defenders:

Wilfried Singo

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 14: Wilfried Singo #5 of Côte d’Ivoire in action against Ecuador during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match between Cote D’Ivoire and Ecuador at Philadelphia Stadium on June 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Emmanuel Agbadou, 29, Beşiktaş – #20

Ousmane Diomande, 22, Sporting CP – #2

Guela Doue, 23, Strasbourg – #17

Ghislain Konan, 30, Gil Vicente – #3

Odilon Kossounou, 25, Atalanta – #7

Evan Ndicka, 26, Roma – #21

Christopher Operi, 29, Istanbul Basaksehir – #13

Wilfried Singo, 25, Galatasaray – #5

Midfielders:

Seko Fofana

GettyIvory Coast’s midfielder #06 Seko Fofana kicks the ball during the 2026 World Cup Group E football match between Ivory Coast and Ecuador at the Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia on June 14, 2026. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP via Getty Images)

Seko Fofana, 31, Porto – #6

Parfait Guiagon, 25, Charleroi – #25

Christ Inao Oulai, 20, Trabzonspor – #26

Franck Kessie, 29, Al-Ahli – #8

Ibrahim Sangare, 28, Nottingham Forest – #18

Jean Michael Seri, 34, Maribor – #4

Forwards:

Yan Diomande

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 14: Yan Diomande #11 of Cote d’Ivoire takes on John Yeboah #9 of Ecuador during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match between Cote D’Ivoire and Ecuador at Philadelphia Stadium on June 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Simon Adingra, 24, Monaco – #10

Ange-Yoan Bonny, 22, Inter – #9

Oumar Diakité, 22, Cercle Brugge – #14

Amad Diallo, 23, Manchester United – #15

Yan Diomande, 19, RB Leipzig – #11

Evann Guessand, 24, Crystal Palace – #22

Nicolas Pepe, 31, Villarreal – #19

Bazoumana Toure, 20, TSG Hoffenheim – #24

Elye Wahi, 23, Nice – #12

Average Age: 25.4 Average Height: 5’11” Average Weight: 168.1

19-Year-Old Yan Diomande Shines in Debut World Cup Appearance

Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomande put on a masterful performance against Ecuador in his World Cup Debut, with his manager Emerse Faé commenting on his performance.

“What can I say? I can’t put it into words. He’s a kid who works hard, has a real team spirit, laughs with everyone and he listens. He listens to the coaching staff whenever we give advice and he tries to do his best, as he’s told. It’s easy to work with someone like Yan.”

ESPN’s Gabriele Marcotti provided more context surrounding Diomande.

“Diomande’s decision-making against Ecuador went far beyond his teenage years. Far from being a one-trick, one-on-one merchant — though there was plenty of that, as demonstrated by his four successful dribbles past Hincapié — there’s an unselfishness and a team ethos to his movements and the choices he makes. Athleticism, raw speed and tricky feet might have put him on the map, but his vision and composure are keeping him there.”

He could be the team’s X-factor once again when they face Germany in the next match.

Isaac Zuniga is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. He has also covered major sporting events, including the 2026 Super Bowl, 2026 Winter Olympics, and 2026 World Cup. More about Isaac Zuniga

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Ivory Coast World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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