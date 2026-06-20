Ivory Coast World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

Ivory Coast look to make more noise after a 1-0 victory against Ecuador to start off their 2026 World Cup campaign.

Manager Emerse Faé looks to stun the world in their next matchup against Germany on June 20th in Toronto, Canada.

That said, here’s a full list of Ivory Coast’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for Ivory Coast World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 Ivory Coast World Cup squad, also known as Les Éléphants.

Goalkeepers:

Yahia Fofana, 25 (age), Çaykur Rizespor (club) – #1 (kit number)

Mohamed Kone, 24, Charleroi – #16

Alban Lafont, 23, Panathinaikos – #23

Defenders:

Emmanuel Agbadou, 29, Beşiktaş – #20

Ousmane Diomande, 22, Sporting CP – #2

Guela Doue, 23, Strasbourg – #17

Ghislain Konan, 30, Gil Vicente – #3

Odilon Kossounou, 25, Atalanta – #7

Evan Ndicka, 26, Roma – #21

Christopher Operi, 29, Istanbul Basaksehir – #13

Wilfried Singo, 25, Galatasaray – #5

Midfielders:

Seko Fofana, 31, Porto – #6

Parfait Guiagon, 25, Charleroi – #25

Christ Inao Oulai, 20, Trabzonspor – #26

Franck Kessie, 29, Al-Ahli – #8

Ibrahim Sangare, 28, Nottingham Forest – #18

Jean Michael Seri, 34, Maribor – #4

Forwards:

Simon Adingra, 24, Monaco – #10

Ange-Yoan Bonny, 22, Inter – #9

Oumar Diakité, 22, Cercle Brugge – #14

Amad Diallo, 23, Manchester United – #15

Yan Diomande, 19, RB Leipzig – #11

Evann Guessand, 24, Crystal Palace – #22

Nicolas Pepe, 31, Villarreal – #19

Bazoumana Toure, 20, TSG Hoffenheim – #24

Elye Wahi, 23, Nice – #12

Average Age: 25.4 Average Height: 5’11” Average Weight: 168.1

19-Year-Old Yan Diomande Shines in Debut World Cup Appearance

Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomande put on a masterful performance against Ecuador in his World Cup Debut, with his manager Emerse Faé commenting on his performance.

“What can I say? I can’t put it into words. He’s a kid who works hard, has a real team spirit, laughs with everyone and he listens. He listens to the coaching staff whenever we give advice and he tries to do his best, as he’s told. It’s easy to work with someone like Yan.”

ESPN’s Gabriele Marcotti provided more context surrounding Diomande.

“Diomande’s decision-making against Ecuador went far beyond his teenage years. Far from being a one-trick, one-on-one merchant — though there was plenty of that, as demonstrated by his four successful dribbles past Hincapié — there’s an unselfishness and a team ethos to his movements and the choices he makes. Athleticism, raw speed and tricky feet might have put him on the map, but his vision and composure are keeping him there.”

He could be the team’s X-factor once again when they face Germany in the next match.