Jarell Quansah Ban Now Gets Push-Back After Surprising Folarin Balogun Decision

It wouldn’t be the FIFA World Cup if there wasn’t a little bit of drama. During the most recent England vs Mexico match, one England player got himself into hot water. Following a tackle on a Mexico player, right-back Jarell Quansah received a red card and a one-match ban. Now, FIFA has received a letter urging it to reconsider Jarell Quansah’s red card & ban.

Of course, this comes on the heels of USA President Donald Trump interfering with the red card and ban that was handed to USA player Folarin Balogun.

Here is the letter that was sent to FIFA in the wake of President Trump’s assistance in overturning the Balogun decision.

Noah Law Appeals 1-Match Ban Following Jarell Quansah’s Red Card vs Mexico

Noah Law, the Labour member of Parliament for St. Austell & Newquay has written a letter to FIFA. In this letter, addressed to Gianni Infantino, Law urged FIFA to appeal the decision to impose a one-match ban on Quansah.

“I hope this letter finds you well,” the letter begins. “As I’m sure you are aware, during this morning’s World Cup game between England and Mexico, our formidable right-back Jarell Quansah unfortunately received a red card for a clumsy tackle on a Mexico player. Whilst I believe that it was right for Jarell Quansah to have received this red card and that refereeing rules must be applied consistently, I believe it would be right to delay his suspension until after the completion of this World Cup.”

“We know that a similar situation arose earlier in the competition when United States forward Folarin Balogun received a red card during the Round of 32.”

“The integrity of any major international tournament depends not only on players and officials adhering to the rules, but also on those rules being applied equally to all participating nations,” the letter continues. “I am sure we will be unable to justify a situation in which one player benefits from a delayed suspension while another, in similar circumstances, does not.”

“At a time when our multilateral system and the international rules-based order is under threat, I urge you to treat this matter with the utmost seriousness. I look forward to hearing from you and learning the outcome of this decision.”

Folarin Balogun’s Red Card & Appeal Decision

In the 64th minute of USA’s match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Balogun was handed a red card after stepping on the ankle of Tarik Muharemovic.

However, that red card and the one-match ban were appealed, delaying Balogun’s suspension by one year.

Ahead of their match on July 6th, 2026, Belgium sought to appeal this new decision. Unfortunately, this appeal was not as fruitful as the original decision made by FIFA.

While speaking at an event on Monday, July 6th, Trump confirmed that he spoke to FIFA regarding the red card and ban that was supposed to befall Balogun.

Trump said he “didn’t think it was a foul” while adding that he simply asked for a review. Ultimately, that review landed in the USA’s favor, as Balogun is available to be selected for the playing XI during today’s match.